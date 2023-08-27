BACKFIRE: President Trump SHATTERS Personal Fundraising Record After Fulton County Mugshot

The latest attempt to humiliate President Trump has officially turned into an epic backfire.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Trump was booked in Fulton County on speech charges on Thursday evening.

Trump has been hit with 13 charges related to his effort to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia as Cristina Laila previously revealed. These include RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

The left surely thought the combination of these bogus charges and a mugshot would demoralize Team Trump and his supporters. But the exact opposite occurred.

As Politico reported Sunday, Trump and his campaign managed to turn his Georgia mugshot into a record-shattering fundraising haul.

Team Trump on Friday alone raised $4.18 million, which made it easily the single highest total 24-hour period of his campaign to date.

Donald Trump has transformed his notorious mugshot into a record-breaking fundraising opportunity. Right after being taken into custody, his team started selling merchandise, which raised $4.18M on Friday—his campaign’s highest 24-hour collection yet.https://t.co/RL7Dm6v4qs — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) August 27, 2023

The campaign has added nearly three million more since, for an estimated total of 7.1 million and counting.

Here is what is fueling the campaign’s record fundraising haul, according to Politico:

The campaign’s fundraising has been powered by merchandise it has been selling through his online store. After Trump was taken into custody, the campaign began selling shirts, posters, bumper stickers and beverage coolers bearing Trump’s scowling mugshot. The items bear the tagline “NEVER SURRENDER!” and range in price from $12 to $34.

The campaign has also been prodding online donors with emails and text messages. And on Thursday night, while flying back from Atlanta to Bedminster, N.J. Trump sent out his first tweet in more than two years directing supporters to his website.

The site’s landing page includes the mugshot and asks supporters to “make a contribution to evict Crooked Joe Biden from the White House and SAVE AMERICA during this dark chapter in our nation’s history.

Politico also notes that multiple private organizations have been attempting to capitalize off the world’s most famous mugshot. Barstool, for example, is selling their own Trump mugshot shirt for $32.