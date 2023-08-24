Trump All Smiles as He Arrives in Atlanta to Turn Himself in at Fulton County Jail (VIDEO)

by

Trump arrived in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday evening to turn himself in at the Fulton County, jail.

WATCH:

Trump gave a thumbs up as he deplaned.

WATCH:

Trump’s arraignment will be broadcast in primetime. He will be processed, booked and will likely have his mugshot taken.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury last Monday returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

Trump was hit with 13 charges. His bond was set at $200,000.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee allowed cameras in the courtroom for Trump’s arraignment in Fulton County.

WSB-TV, WAGA TV, WANF TV and WXIA TV will be in the courtroom with cameras.

DEVELOPING….

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.