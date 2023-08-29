“America’s Top Ten Countdown” with Wayne Allyn Root on Real America’s Voice TV Network – Blago Joins Wayne! (VIDEO)

Rod Blagojevich, Former Governor of Illinois, joins Wayne Allyn Root!

Plus, the 10 Most Important Stories in America This Week for Conservatives.

President Trump commuted former Illinois Governor Rod “Blago” Blagojevich’s sentence in February 2020.

Blago was prosecuted and convicted for trying to ‘sell’ Barack Obama’s vacant Senate seat. He was released from prison after serving more than 7 years of his 14-year prison sentence.

Barack Obama was up to his ears in this scandal and lied when he denied having any knowledge of Blagojevich’s efforts to sell his Senate seat after he won the presidential election in 2008.

“I had no contact with the governor or his office and so we were not, I was not aware of what was happening,” President-elect Barack Obama said in a statement in December 2008.

But Obama’s senior advisor David Axelrod contradicted Obama’s statements on Blago and his vacant senate seat.

“I know he’s talked to the governor and there are a whole range of names, many of which have surfaced, and I think he has a fondness for a lot of them,” Axelrod said in November of 2008 in a media interview.

Blago spoke to Wayne about the weaponized ‘justice’ system and how it is being used to railroad Trump.

