America Last: Biden Regime Sends Another $200 Million in Aid to Ukraine, While No Comment on Maui, Hawaii

On Monday, the Biden regime announced another $200 million in military aid to Ukraine. However, Americans are questioning the decision, especially as domestic issues, such as recent wildfires and the urgent needs of areas like Maui, Hawaii, appear to have been left without any comment or direct action from Joe Biden.

Vacationing Joe Biden refused entreaties three times on Sunday by reporters asking him to speak to the American people about the devastating fire on Maui that has killed upwards of 100 people killed and left about 1000 unaccounted for.

Biden spent the weekend at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Sunday morning he rode his bike past reporters, just saying “We’re looking at it” when asked about Maui and later in the day saying “No comment,” when asked about Maui as he left the beach. (TGP reports by Cristina Laila here and here.)

New video broadcast Monday but taken on Sunday shows Biden saying, “No, no comment,” when asked about Maui and then smiling and waving at reporters who were begging for a comment as he got in the presidential SUV.

On Maui, New York Times reporter Kellen Browning reported survivors were sleeping outdoors and having to fend for themselves due to the slow, inadequate response from the Hawaii and federal governments:

“Most evacuees have found places to sleep in shelters or with friends. But at least a few dozen people camped out here last night under shade tents or trees, according to Ryan Taylor, who set up the site. The Ritz Carlton is apparently taking some of them in tonight.”

“A group of locals in Honokowai were filling up gas cans on their own dime to distribute to towns in need. Power is back in west Maui, some places have Starlink and cell towers are being set up. But still no large-scale govt presence where we were.”

On Monday, the Defense Department (DoD) announced additional security assistance package to Ukraine.

From the news release:

The package includes critical munitions for U.S.-provided Patriot air defense systems and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, among other items. The items are being provisioned as part of the $6.2 billion in presidential drawdown authority restored in June following a reevaluation of the total value of items already committed to Ukraine. The latest round of assistance marks the 44th drawdown of equipment from DOD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. The package underscores the United States' continued commitment to providing Ukraine with the capabilities it needs to defend its territory. "Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks," Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said today in a statement. "Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes." The Biden administration has committed more than $43 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's invasion in February 2022. That assistance has included more than 2,000 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, more than 10,000 Javelin anti-armor systems, and more than 2 million 155-mm artillery rounds, among other items. The assistance has been provisioned through drawdowns of existing U.S. stocks and through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, the authority under which the U.S. procures capabilities from industry and partners. In response to the effort to assist Ukraine, the U.S. has ramped up production of key artillery rounds used most by Ukraine in support of its counteroffensive operations and in defending its territory against the invading Russian forces. Douglas R. Bush, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, said last week that the U.S. is currently producing new artillery rounds at a rate of 24,000 per month and is on track to produce in excess of 80,000 rounds per month over the following year.