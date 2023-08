Joe Biden took a leisurely bike ride in Rehoboth Beach amid multiple crises at home and abroad.

Biden has spent more than one solid year of his presidency – 371 days – on vacation with no visitor logs.

Nearly 100 people have died in the Maui wildfires.

1,000 people are still missing after the wildfires.

Biden couldn’t be bothered.

He ignored reporters as he rode his bike by the beach.

Imagine the media firestorm if Trump was golfing while Maui burned.

