America First Legal Files Lawsuit Against Target Over “Misleading Statements to Shareholders”

America First Legal has filed a lawsuit in Federal Court against Target over “misleading statements to shareholders about monitoring political/social risks, resulting in a $12B loss due to its recent promotion of queer/transgender propaganda to children.”

America First Legal, which is led by former Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, claims that management “only cared whether its leftists ‘stakeholders’ were satisfied” in reference to 2022/2023 Proxy Statements that ensured the Board was “monitoring social and political issues”.

From their Press Release:

In its 2022 and 2023 Proxy Statements, Target assured shareholders and investors that the Board was monitoring for social and political issues and risks arising from the company’s ESG and DEI mandates. However, management only cared whether its leftist “stakeholders” were satisfied, disregarding the possibility that its customers and shareholders might feel differently. Thus, in May 2023, Target embraced the radical transgender agenda with its children-and-family-themed “Pride” marketing and sales campaign – the corporation’s infamous “Pride” collection included clothing for young children with rainbow Mickey Mouse symbols, LGBT-themed bibs and onesies for babies, and “tuck-friendly” bathing suits for “transgender women.” This predictably caused more than a $12 billion collapse in share value, the largest stock price decline in over 20 years. … Also, Target’s management has adopted “supplier diversity” targets, including a majority of collections to be made by “LGBTQIA+ creators and brands” in 2022, and engaged in the odious and illegal practice of race-based hiring by adopting a plan to increase its “representation of Black team members across the Company by 20 percent.”

Target was the target of widespread backlash after they were found to be selling merchandise from a satanic transgender designer who promotes drugs and violence back in May 2023, as reported by The Gateway Pundit.

Target came under further scrutiny when it was discovered they were selling “chest-binding” and “tuck-friendly” bathing suits, although those were not marketed to children but an ad photo of a seemingly teenage girl was on their website according to this photo from the NY Post. The AP claims a Target spokesperson said the “swimsuits are only offered in adult sizes” and that “Kids’ swimsuits in the collection do not feature this label.”

America First Legal also published a Twitter thread that can be viewed here.

/1🚨BREAKING — we filed a shareholder lawsuit against @Target in federal court over its misleading statements to shareholders about monitoring political/social risks, resulting in a $12B loss due to its recent promotion of queer/transgender propaganda to children. Keep reading: — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) August 8, 2023

Erik, founder and designer for Abprallen and Target Pride collection