You Read It Here First: Joe Biden Will Step Down from Office After Sudden Medical Emergency Before Weak and Feckless Republicans Muster Up the Nerve to Impeach Him

On Tuesday the House Oversight Committee released a 14-year timeline of the Biden Crime Family’s influence peddling and selling out America to foreign regimes including Communist China.

The Oversight Committee is likely just scratching the surface of the criminal actions by Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and the extended Biden family.

The Biden family was selling out America to Ukraine, Romania, and Communist China.

There is plenty of proof.

On Wednesday IRS Whistleblower Joseph Ziegler confirmed in sworn testimony to Congress that the Biden Family received approximately $17 million in bribes from China, Romania, and other countries in exchange for political favors.

On Thursday Senator Chuck Grassley released the FBI document showing Joe Biden was involved in a $10 million bribery scheme with Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky.

The FD-1023 form alleged then-Vice President Joe Biden FORCED Zlochevsky, a Ukrainian oligarch, to pay himself and his son Hunter Biden a total of $10 million in exchange for a political favor.

On Friday Rudy Giiuliani told The War Room audience the evidence collected against the Biden Crime Family is “the strongest case I’ve ever seen” and greater than the evidence his team had in New York in the 1980s to take down the mafia’s Five Families.

* * * * * * * * * *

So what now? What will Republicans do next? How will this end?

Democrats are moving to jail President Trump on illegitimate charges in garbage court cases.

Where are the Republicans?

We all know the answer to this.

Before Joe Biden is impeached he will have a slip, a fall, or a medical emergency. His administration will tearfully announce Joe is stepping down from office.

Democrats and their lapdog media will then insist the Biden Crime Story is “yesterday’s news” and “has already been prosecuted.” The American public will be lectured on what a great leader Joe Biden was and how he should be forever honored in our memories and the history books.

Republican leadership and Uniparty members will breathe a sigh of relief that they will not be forced to go through impeachment proceedings. They will tell us, “This is not who we are.”

Just watch. You know this is true.