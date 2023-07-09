What a Surprise! Zuckerberg’s “Threads” Platform Is Already Deleting Entire Threads and Harvesting Your Data – Paul Joseph Watson Video

by
Paul Joseph Watson breaks down Zuckerberg’s Threads platform.

Facebook Meta launched their new app this week called “Threads.” Owner Mark Zuckerberg says its vision is to “create an open and friendly public space for conversation” for 1 billion-plus people.

Within hours of its launch Twitter threatened to sue Zuckerberg and Meta. Twitter on Thursday issued a cease & desist letter to Meta over the new social media app ‘Threads.’

Twitter accused Meta of hiring dozens of former Twitter employees who still have access to the social media platform’s trade secrets.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reported last week that Facebook-Threads was already harvesting user data.  That didn’t take long!

Paul Joseph Watson trashed “Threads” on Friday noting that Threads eliminates entire Threads it does not like. And Threads is already branding undesirable content creators on the platform.

Threads is a leftist echo chamber – just like Twitter once was before Elon Musk took over.

It’s another horrible product by tyrant Mark Zuckerberg.

Look for Threads to crash and burn.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

