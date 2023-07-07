THAT WAS QUICK: Zuckerberg’s Newly Launched Social Media “Threads” Is Already Harvesting User Data and Censoring Undesirable Users

Facebook Meta launched their new app today “Threads.” Owner Mark Zuckerberg says its vision is to “create an open and friendly public space for conversation” for 1 billion-plus people.

Within hours of its launch Twitter threatened to sue Zuckerberg and Meta.

Twitter on Thursday issued a cease & desist letter to Meta over the new social media app ‘Threads.’

Elon Musk is threatening to sue Meta over its new “Twitter killer,” Threads, a text-based app that resembles Twitter.

Twitter accused Meta of hiring dozens of former Twitter employees who still have access to the social media platform’s trade secrets.

Attorney Alex Spiro said Meta assigned former Twitter employees to develop ‘Meta’s copycat ‘Threads’ with the intent to use Twitter’s intellectual property.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey noted that Facebook-Threads was already harvesting user data. That didn’t take long!

And Zero Hedge noted that Threads was already censoring undesirable voices. It is owned by Mark Zuckerberg, after all!

As journalist Michael Shellenberger notes,

Within a few hours of launching, Threads was already secretly censoring users and not offering them the right to appeal. …

Meta is already too powerful. One company controls what much of the public is allowed to see. And if Threads succeeds, it will have 80% of the global market outside of Russia and China, according to one industry insider. As such, it’s reasonable to expect that Meta will censor precisely the same way the large news media corporations, including the New York Times, and corporate advertisers want it to. More censorship is what the mainstream news media, big corporations, and their celebrity pitch people have been demanding. …additionally, Unlike Twitter, Threads collects data about “Health & Fitness,” “Financial Info,” “Sensitive Info,” and “Other Data.”

What’s ‘other data’?

Anyone who invests in this new Zuckerberg venture is a chump. It won’t be long before he eliminated 93% of traffic to top conservative websites like he did with Facebook.