JUST IN: Twitter Issues Cease & Desist Letter to Meta Over New Social Media Platform ‘Threads’

Twitter on Thursday issued a cease & desist letter to Meta over the new social media app ‘Threads.’

Elon Musk is threatening to sue Meta over its new “Twitter killer,” Threads, a text-based app that resembles Twitter.

Twitter accused Meta of hiring dozens of former Twitter employees who still have access to the social media platform’s trade secrets.

Attorney Alex Spiro said Meta assigned former Twitter employees to develop ‘Meta’s copycat ‘Threads’ with the intent to use Twitter’s intellectual property.

ABC News reported: