JUST IN: Twitter Issues Cease & Desist Letter to Meta Over New Social Media Platform ‘Threads’

Twitter on Thursday issued a cease & desist letter to Meta over the new social media app ‘Threads.’
Elon Musk is threatening to sue Meta over its new “Twitter killer,” Threads, a text-based app that resembles Twitter.
Twitter accused Meta of hiring dozens of former Twitter employees who still have access to the social media platform’s trade secrets.
Attorney Alex Spiro said Meta assigned former Twitter employees to develop ‘Meta’s copycat ‘Threads’ with the intent to use Twitter’s intellectual property.
ABC News reported:
Twitter sent Meta a cease-and-desist letter over the newly launched Threads app, sources familiar with the letter’s existence told ABC News.
The letter was sent by Twitter’s legal team Wednesday, the sources said.
The letter accused Meta of misappropriating Twitter’s trade secrets and said Meta hired former Twitter employees who retained proprietary information, the sources said.
“Over the past year, Meta has hired dozens of former Twitter employees,” the letter, signed by lawyer Alex Spiro, reads. “Twitter knows that these employees previously worked at Twitter; that these employees had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information; that these employees owe ongoing obligations to Twitter; and that many of these employees have improperly retained Twitter documents and electronic devices.”
It continues, “With that knowledge, Meta deliberately assigned these employees to develop, in a matter of months, Meta’s copycat ‘Threads’ app with the specific intent that they use Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property in order to accelerate the development of Meta’s competing app, in violation of both state and federal law as well as those employees’ ongoing obligations to Twitter.”