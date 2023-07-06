“We’re Not Trying to Silence the Government – We’re Just Trying to Keep the Government from Silencing Citizens” – AG Jeff Landry on Historic MO v. Biden First Amendment Case (VIDEO)

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry joined Varney and Co. on Thursday morning to discuss the Independence Day ruling by Judge Terry Alvin Doughty from Louisiana. Judge Doughty issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting DHS, FBI, DOJ, and other Biden administration agencies from continuing its government-wide, fascist conspiracy with Big Tech to censor speech and manipulate the public.

AG Jeff Landry and then AG and now US Senator Eric Schmitt from Missouri launched the lawsuit against the Biden administration. The plaintiffs in the case include: The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and Jill Hines.

On Independence Day Judge Terry Alvin Doughty from Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting DHS, FBI, DOJ, and other Biden administration agencies from continuing its government-wide conspiracy with Big Tech to censor speech and manipulate the public.

The Biden regime was very upset with the ruling. The Biden White House was spending MILLIONS to shut down conservative and opposition viewpoints on social media and in the public sphere. This was an obvious abuse of the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. On Wednesday the Biden Regime filed an appeal to the ruling.

Jeff Landry had this to say about next steps in the case.

AG Jeff Landry: Look, I’ve been saying since the last year that this is arguably one of the most important cases, certainly in modern history. I mean, what we’re seeing is a transition from the real and physical public square to a virtual public square. And the First Amendment should be transposed from one to the other. I mean, you don’t get an exception because of a pandemic. You don’t get an exception to the First Amendment if we’re at war. I mean, for all of our history, the government has been able to maneuver around that without suppressing the rights of its citizenry. And under this court case, this judge does an unbelievable job in 154 pages of laying out how the government is trying to muzzle its citizens… …Nothing in this order prevents the government to giving out and putting out information to its citizenry. No one’s trying to silence the government. We’re just trying to keep the government from silencing citizens… Americans have lost more and more credibility with the government. In other words, they just don’t believe the government anymore. Why? Because the government does things, and then they do one thing, and then they do another. They say one thing, and it turns out not to be true. And so that’s what creates the disinformation and misinformation. It’s the government’s credibility that’s the problem. Not the first Amendment. Not the Constitution. It’s the Biden administration’s hypocrisy.

Via Varney and Co.