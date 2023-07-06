JUST IN: Biden Regime Files Notice of Appeal in Missouri v Biden Censorship Case with Gateway Pundit as Lead Plaintiff

The Biden Regime on Wednesday filed a notice of appeal in the Missouri v Biden censorship case.

The Gateway Pundit is PROUDLY the lead plaintiff in this case against Joe Biden.

A Trump-appointed federal judge on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting DHS, FBI, DOJ, and other agencies from its government-wide, fascist conspiracy with Big Tech to censor speech and manipulate the public on a variety of topics.

The federal government censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, Covid lab-leak theory, efficiency of Covid vaccines and many other topics.

Google, Facebook, and Twitter are all named in the lawsuit.

US District Court Judge Terry Doughty, a Trump appointee, found the Biden Regime violated the First Amendment by censoring unfavorable views in a blistering 155-page opinion.

GREAT NEWS Today on the MO v. Biden Historic Free Speech Case! @TheGatewayPundit is very proud to be a part of this historic moment as lead plaintiff. Thank you @Eric_Schmit @JeffLandry @AGAndrewBailey @DrJBhattacharya etc. – Wonderful News! https://t.co/psXfmqzl87 — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) July 4, 2023

The Biden Regime filed the notice of appeal in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at the Trump judge for granting a preliminary injunction, blocking the federal government from censoring conservatives online.

Joe Biden violated the US Constitution and the White House is angry a judge stopped them from censoring conservatives.

“Look, we disagree with the decision. I’ll leave it there,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.