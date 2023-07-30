USA Today Roasted for Describing Hunter Biden’s Crime Spree as “Foibles”

On Saturday, USA Today worked overtime to gaslight readers with a tweet about Hunter Biden. The outlet called his myriad of crimes “foibles” and “ammunition” for Republicans in the 2024 presidential race.

The tweet read, “Hunter Biden’s foibles provide ammunition for Republicans who want to inflict harm on Joe Biden ahead of 2024 presidential campaign.”

Hunter Biden’s foibles provide ammunition for Republicans who want to inflict harm on Joe Biden ahead of 2024 presidential campaign. https://t.co/5eQkuBpIJJ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 29, 2023

The tweet shared a link to writer Michael Collins’ article, “‘Trying to slime the president’: Will GOP attacks on Hunter Biden hurt Joe Biden in 2024?”

This is why no one trusts the mainstream media.

Foibles the new word for felonies? — JWF (@JammieWF) July 29, 2023

Per @USATODAY … child sex trafficking, bribery for himself and his father, heavy drug use, money laundering are…. ” foibles ” Truly amazing! — Al’s Café Americain™ Info Pub (@therealADWarren) July 30, 2023

A very creative way to describe not paying your taxes @mcollinsNEWS pic.twitter.com/HgybqkTic1 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 29, 2023

In addition to the outrageous financial crimes, the guy is an actual sex trafficker and this gets described as “foibles”? https://t.co/ywI72bQqNQ — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 29, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reported on Greg Gutfeld taking the outlet to task in May when they described Jordan Neely, a homeless man killed on the subway as a beloved subway performer. This despite having who 42 arrests and crimes including slugging a 67-year-old female and the attempted kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl.