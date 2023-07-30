USA Today Roasted for Describing Hunter Biden’s Crime Spree as “Foibles”

by

On Saturday, USA Today worked overtime to gaslight readers with a tweet about Hunter Biden.  The outlet called his myriad  of crimes “foibles” and “ammunition” for Republicans in the 2024 presidential race.

The tweet read, “Hunter Biden’s foibles provide ammunition for Republicans who want to inflict harm on Joe Biden ahead of 2024 presidential campaign.”

The tweet shared a link to writer Michael Collins’ article, “‘Trying to slime the president’: Will GOP attacks on Hunter Biden hurt Joe Biden in 2024?”

This is why no one trusts the mainstream media.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Greg Gutfeld taking the outlet to task in May when they described Jordan Neely, a homeless man killed on the subway as a beloved subway performer. This despite having who 42 arrests and crimes including slugging a 67-year-old female and the attempted  kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl.

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.