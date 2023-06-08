Marine Vet Daniel Penny Shares Why He Stepped In to Subdue Jordan Neely-“He Would Have Killed Somebody”

The Gateway Pundit reported on the charges against 24-year-old college student and decorated Marine veteran Daniel Penny in the death of serial felon Jordan Neely.

While the media has tried to portray Neely as a harmless Michael Jackson Subway crooner, a witness who was on the subway with Neely and Penny during their encounter is calling Penny a hero and claiming that he saved people’s lives.

The witness shared what she saw, “I’m sitting on a train reading my book, and, all of a sudden, I hear someone spewing this rhetoric. He said, ‘I don’t care if I have to kill an F, I will. I’ll go to jail, I’ll take a bullet.”

Penny spoke with Fox News sharing that be believes if he had not stepped in, Neely “would have killed somebody.”

Fox News reports:

“If [Neely] had carried out his threats, he would have killed somebody,” said Penny, who remains so traumatized by the experience he has not boarded a subway train since. Despite the specter of a five- to 15-year prison term looming over him, Penny said he does not regret the decision that has turned his life upside down in ways he could never have imagined.

Perry told Fox, “Between stops, you’re trapped on the train, and there’s nowhere to go. You can try to move away, but you can only do so much on a packed car. I was scared. I looked around, and I saw older women and children, and they were terrified.”

Perry also discussed the accusations by some, including race-hustler Al Sharpton, that the he is a racist. He told Fox, “The majority of the people on that train that I was protecting were minorities, so it definitely hurts a lot to be called that. It has obviously taken a toll.”

The Gateway Pundit reported that, In a prior interview with the New York Post, Penny adamantly maintained that the fatal chokehold killing of Jordan Neely was not motivated by race but rather by a broken system that failed both him and the victim.

A GiveSendGo to help Perry with his legal expenses has raised almost $3 million.