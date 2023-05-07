Gutfeld on USA Today’s Efforts to Gaslight Readers: They Are “Now a Propaganda Arm for Violent Criminals”

Jordan Neely, a homeless man with a troubled past, died recently on the New York City subway system while being restrained by other passengers.

The media and far-left Democrats have been working overtime to portray Neely as an innocent victim of murder.

However, Neely had been arrested numerous times with a reputation for causing disturbances; he once pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping when he was caught dragging a 7-year-old girl down an Inwood street.

The New York Daily News reports “Neely was arrested 42 times across the last decade, with his most recent bust in November 2021 for slugging a 67-year-old female stranger in the face as she exited a subway station in the East Village, cops said. The senior citizen suffered a broken nose and fractured orbital bone when she was knocked to the sidewalk, along with swelling and ‘substantial’ head pain after hitting the ground.”

The New York Daily news continues, “On June 27, 2019, Neely was arrested for punching a 64-year-old man in the face during a fight in a Greenwich Village subway station, cops said. And he was busted in August 2015 for attempted kidnapping after he was seen dragging a 7-year-old girl down an Inwood street. He pled guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and was sentenced to four months in jail.”

But Newsweek’s report on Neely’s 42 prior arrests didn’t stop USA Today from trying to gaslight readers. Neely was, they say, “A beloved subway performer, grew up in a family of musicians who want him to be remembered as a ‘human being.'”

USA Today writes:

Neely grew up in a family of musicians who want him to be remembered as a “human being,” Edwards told USA TODAY. His mother was a professional singer and his father performed with a music group. Neely also had a flair for song and dance, which he would pursue into adulthood. “He was someone who loved and enjoyed people and life,” Edwards said. Later in his life Neely was known locally as a Michael Jackson impersonator who danced in the Times Square transit hub and was a beloved part of many New Yorkers’ daily commute. By then, he suffered from depression, according to Edwards.

Jordan Neely, a beloved subway performer, grew up in a family of musicians who want him to be remembered as a “human being,” a family lawyer said. https://t.co/mXJVudDMpF — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 7, 2023

Greg Gutfeld called out the absurdity on social media.

USA Today is now a propaganda arm for violent criminals and the cowardly white liberals who would never step in when crisis calls. https://t.co/DtzKHXSXap — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 7, 2023