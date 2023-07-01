UPDATE on French Riots: Terrified Chinese Tourists Are Attacked in Marseille, France After Being Caught in Rioting (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit is reporting on the historic rioting taking place across France today.

** Civil War in France: 1000 Arrests, 45,000 Security Forces Deployed, 27 Officers Injured Last Night

** France in the Grip of Anarchy: Cities Transformed into War Zones Amidst Chaos – 40,000 Officers Deployed to Quell Nationwide Riots Following Police Shooting of Teen During Traffic Stop (VIDEO)

** 100 Cities Burning: France’s Sheer Anarchy the Worst Crisis Since Yellow Vests in 2018 – Some Rioters Seen Discharging Automatic Weapons (VIDEOS)

Now this…

A busload of Chinese tourists were caught in the riots in France and the rioters attacked their tourist bus.

The windows were smashed.

The bus was attacked in Marseille, France.

A bus carrying 41 Chinese tourists was attacked in Marseille, France as violence persisted in France overnight from Thursday to Friday. pic.twitter.com/ipwNUelrJx — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 1, 2023

A video of 41 petrified Chinese tourists stuck in the riots in Marseille last night is going viral in China. Their bus repeatedly came under attack. Many people on Chinese social media write that they will never travel to France after seeing this. pic.twitter.com/7JpuYbkLXs — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 1, 2023

Rioters torched a bus in Paris.