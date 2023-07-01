UPDATE on French Riots: Terrified Chinese Tourists Are Attacked in Marseille, France After Being Caught in Rioting (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit is reporting on the historic rioting taking place across France today.

** Civil War in France: 1000 Arrests, 45,000 Security Forces Deployed, 27 Officers Injured Last Night

** France in the Grip of Anarchy: Cities Transformed into War Zones Amidst Chaos – 40,000 Officers Deployed to Quell Nationwide Riots Following Police Shooting of Teen During Traffic Stop (VIDEO)

** 100 Cities Burning: France’s Sheer Anarchy the Worst Crisis Since Yellow Vests in 2018 – Some Rioters Seen Discharging Automatic Weapons (VIDEOS)

Now this…
A busload of Chinese tourists were caught in the riots in France and the rioters attacked their tourist bus.

The windows were smashed.

The bus was attacked in Marseille, France.

Rioters torched a bus in Paris.

