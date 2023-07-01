Civil War in France: 1000 Arrests, 45,000 Security Forces Deployed, 27 Officers Injured Last Night

The absolute state of France.

Import the Third World, become the Third World. #FranceRiots pic.twitter.com/OapCbkuFoQ — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) June 30, 2023

France is descending into civil war as Arab gangs took to the streets for a fourth day of rioting after a 17-year-old was shot trying to run a traffic stop in Paris suburb Nanterre Tuesday. 45 000 security forces have been deployed and almost 1000 arrests made, according to Valeurs Actuelles.

27 police officers were injured Friday night, with seven being injured by shotgun fire in Lyon suburb Vaulx-en-Velin, Le Figaro reports.

70% of French people are in favor of sending the army to restore order in the neighborhoods, according to a CSA poll for CNews.

Police are unable to control the migrant and left-wing riots taking place across the country. French media has surrendered and cannot keep track of the number of towns and cities across the country being looted, set on fire, and destroyed. #FranceRiots pic.twitter.com/ttxrBg7eLh — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) June 30, 2023

Migrant insurgents fired automatic weapons and RPGs.

Rioters fire an rocket propelled grenade at a French police station.

If this is not civil war, we don’t know what is. #FranceRiots pic.twitter.com/WbkaLhjnfK — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) July 1, 2023

Snipers on rooftops were seen taking aim with rifles.

The migrants have deployed snipers to rooftops now. Where did he get this gun and learn sniper skills? More evidence that these riots are a coordinated event with bought and paid for saboteurs to take down France.#FrenchCoup #Franceinchaos #francelooting #francelawlessness… pic.twitter.com/WOn5P5Pdbz — Remnant_Man (@remnantman1) July 1, 2023

White Frenchmen were targeted by the mob because of their skin color.

French locals being targeted and attacked again tonight by migrant mobs, this time in Bordeaux. #FranceRiots pic.twitter.com/VCyLhLvfNr — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) July 1, 2023

The public are now being dragged from their vehicles and attacked by the rampaging scum in France. The French need to back Marine Le Pen. pic.twitter.com/xLdNSlAX6D — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) June 30, 2023

Native Frenchmen in Angers armed themselves with baseball bats to defend their city against the mob.

In Angers, in western France, locals are fighting back against migrants looting shops and businesses. #FranceRiots https://t.co/srohIPXq2Z — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) July 1, 2023

June 28 marked the highest Muslim holiday of Eid ul Adha, honoring the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son Isaac.

Yelling Allahu Akbar as they commit violence during Eid. So peaceful.#FranceRiots pic.twitter.com/SIAgfeXf3e — Yasmine Mohammed 🦋 ياسمين محمد (@YasMohammedxx) June 30, 2023

A viral video seemed to show a father dragging his rioting son into his car and speeding off home.

#FranceRiots #FranceProtests 🇫🇷 #FranceHasFallen

🔴A father decided to pick up & bring home his young son, who was taking part in the riots.

875 people were arrested last night in #Paris & the Paris region alone, a number multiplied by 6 in 24 hours. #Nael #emeutes #etatdurgence… pic.twitter.com/pPaukPBWN4 — Malik Ubaid Awan🕊 (@Mmalikubaidawan) July 1, 2023

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki uploaded a video of the French riots, saying “We do not want scenes like this in Poland.”

Nasz plan to Europa Bezpiecznych Granic – bezpieczeństwo i porządek publiczny – to są wartości, od których wszystko inne się zaczyna! pic.twitter.com/9anvfDU11d — Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) June 30, 2023

“Our plan is a Europe with Secure Borders, security and public order”, Morawiecki said. “These are the values with which everything else begins!”