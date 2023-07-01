Civil War in France: 1000 Arrests, 45,000 Security Forces Deployed, 27 Officers Injured Last Night

France is descending into civil war as Arab gangs took to the streets for a fourth day of rioting after a 17-year-old was shot trying to run a traffic stop in Paris suburb Nanterre Tuesday. 45 000 security forces have been deployed and almost 1000 arrests made, according to Valeurs Actuelles.

27 police officers were injured Friday night, with seven being injured by shotgun fire in Lyon suburb Vaulx-en-Velin, Le Figaro reports.

70% of French people are in favor of sending the army to restore order in the neighborhoods, according to a CSA poll for CNews.

Migrant insurgents fired automatic weapons and RPGs.

Snipers on rooftops were seen taking aim with rifles.

White Frenchmen were targeted by the mob because of their skin color.

Native Frenchmen in Angers armed themselves with baseball bats to defend their city against the mob.

 

June 28 marked the highest Muslim holiday of Eid ul Adha, honoring the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son Isaac.

A viral video seemed to show a father dragging his rioting son into his car and speeding off home.

 

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki uploaded a video of the French riots, saying “We do not want scenes like this in Poland.”

“Our plan is a Europe with Secure Borders, security and public order”, Morawiecki said. “These are the values with which everything else begins!”

 

