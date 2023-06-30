France in the Grip of Anarchy: Cities Transformed into War Zones Amidst Chaos – 40,000 Officers Deployed to Quell Nationwide Riots Following Police Shooting of Teen During Traffic Stop (VIDEO)

by

The once-tranquil cities and towns of France now resonate with the alarming sounds of chaos. It is a scene similar to a war zone.

France was thrown into chaos following the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy, identified as Nahel – a French citizen of North African descent, specifically Moroccan and Algerian,  by a police officer during a traffic stop.

According to France 24, Nahel was in a Mercedes AMG with two others and was stopped by two police officers for breaking traffic rules.

Police initially reported that one officer shot at the teenager because he was driving his car at him, but this version of events was contradicted by a video circulating on social media and authenticated by AFP.

The footage shows the two policemen standing by the side of the stationary car, with one pointing a weapon at the driver. A voice is heard saying: “You are going to get a bullet in the head.”

The police officer appears to fire at the driver at point-blank range as the car abruptly drives off, advancing a few dozen metres before crashing.

One passenger was detained and released after an investigation, and another is missing after allegedly fleeing the scene, according to the prosecutor.

WATCH:

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office said that Nahel died “following at least one gunshot wound” despite the efforts of emergency medical personnel.

The 38-year-old police officer, whose identity has been withheld, was promptly taken into custody for questioning by prosecutors.

To shed light on the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office has ordered a comprehensive investigation. This includes an autopsy of the victim, a toxicology report, and additional examinations.

Tens of thousands took to the streets, their anger and grief manifested in a wave of violent protests following the incident. Images of burning vehicles, shattered storefronts, looting, and clashes with the police have dominated the news.

WATCH:

A total of 667 people were already arrested across France.

French President Emmanuel Macron held a crisis meeting. In an emergency address to the nation, Macron called for peace and understanding, emphasizing the need for a full and thorough investigation into Nahel’s death. Macron also expressed his condolences to Nahel’s family and appealed to the protestors to cease the violent demonstrations.

France suspended all public transportation nationwide in response to the nationwide protests and riots that have been going on for three days following the shooting.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced the deployment of 40,000 federal and local police officers, with 5,000 in the Paris region alone to quell the nationwide protests and riots on Thursday night, according to France 24.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.