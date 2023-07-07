Tucker Reveals He Doesn’t Know Why He was Fired from FOX News During Interview with Russell Brand (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson, the face of the most-watched show on cable news, has spoken out about his unexpected departure. In a recent interview with comedian Russell Brand released on Friday, Carlson confessed he was ‘shocked but not really shocked’ over his abrupt termination.

Carlson’s show boasted 3.25 million total nightly viewers in March.

On April 21st, FOX News released an official statement regarding Carlson’s departure: “FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Carlson’s dismissal from the network was as unexpected to him as it was to his viewers.

In an interview with British comedian Russell Brand, he revealed he was shocked at his sudden departure.

“I didn’t expect to get fired that morning at all. So I was shocked, but I wasn’t really shocked, and I wasn’t mad,” said Tucker.

“It’s not my company. And when you work for someone else, that person reserves the right, and in fact has inherently the right to decide whether you work there or not. And I don’t know why I was fired. I really don’t,” he further added.

During the interview, Carlson also refuted allegations of racism, rumored to have been leaked by Fox insiders. The former Fox host maintained that the allegations were baseless and untrue, adding that he believes the leadership at Fox knew that they were untrue.

WATCH:

Tucker doesn’t know why he was fired from FOX pic.twitter.com/8MORGSkzJe — Karli Bonne’ (@KarliBonnita) July 7, 2023

Tucker Carlson’s biographer Chadwick Moore seemingly confirmed reports that Dominion Voting Systems demanded Fox News fire their star host as part of April’s settlement agreement.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on Dominion allegedly blackballing Fox News in order to get rid of Tucker.

“It has now been reported that his firing was a condition demanded by Dominion as part of the settlement with Fox. Although Dominion has denied this, my sources have intimate knowledge of the situation and they have assured me even before this news leaked that this is in fact the truth,” Moor3 said.

“If that is true, it would mean that a small group of people who have a controlling interest in Dominion have managed to silence what is arguably the most important and influential conservative voice in the country,” he added.