BREAKING: TUCKER OUT AT FOX

Tucker Carlson is OUT at Fox News.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” was Fox’s top rated show!

Tucker’s last show aired Friday.

Fox said interim hosts will cover Tucker’s time slot until a new host is named.

Via Fox News:

FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.

Last week Dan Bongino parted ways with Fox News after the outlet settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.

Fox News last week agreed to a $787 million settlement with Dominion on day one of the defamation trial.

