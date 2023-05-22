Tucker Biographer Discloses Final Tucker Monologue That Did Not Air and What It Entailed – Says Dominion Demanded Tucker’s Ouster as Part of Fox News Settlement – Tucker Tweets in Response (VIDEO)

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson raised eyebrows Monday with his response to his biographer Chadwick Moore seemingly confirming reports that Dominion Voting Systems demanded Fox News fire their star host as part of April’s settlement agreement.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on Dominion allegedly blackballing Fox News in order to get rid of Tucker.

Tucker shared a two-minute interview by Moore where the author talks about having behind-the-scenes access to Tucker as part of his upcoming biography on the conservative superstar.

Moore was reportedly working with Carlson during his mid-April dismissal from Fox News. Moore explains in the video that his sources with Fox News told him that Dominion indeed demanded Tucker’s firing.

Tucker responded cryptically with an eyes emoji.

LOOK:

Here is what Moore says in full:

It has now been reported that his firing was a condition demanded by Dominion as part of the settlement with Fox. Although Dominion has denied this, my sources have intimate knowledge of the situation and they have assured me even before this news leaked that this is in fact the truth. If that is true, it would mean that a small group of people who have a controlling interest in Dominion have managed to silence what is arguably the most important and influential conservative voice in the country.

Moore’s book on Tucker will be released on July 18th. Fans of Tucker can pre-order their copy at www.tuckerthebook.com.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Tucker will soon be starting a new show exclusively on Twitter. Elon Musk praised the move and noted Twitter has been transformed back into an avenue of conversation and free thinking.