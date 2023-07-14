Tucker Carlson To Launch New Media Company with Former White House Advisor – Opening Possible New Front in War Against Fox News

A new report revealed that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has decided on his next move to take on the political establishment and Fox News.

The Wall Street Journal revealed that Tucker has partnered up with Neil Patel, a former White House advisor, to launch a new media company. This endeavor will cost hundreds of millions of dollars which the pair is currently raising.

The Journal noted that this new company would run on subscriptions for longer versions of the free videos Carlson has been posting on Twitter since his unceremonious departure from Fox News.

People could still access the shorter videos for free on Twitter and other platforms.

The Hill reported that people familiar with Tucker’s new project recently met with Twitter to talk about the endeavor. The paper noted the media initiative would feature a website, a mobile app, and possibly air on other platforms beyond Twitter.

Forbes makes one important point: the Journal report does not say when Carlson and Patel’s new media venture will start assuming it successfully gets off the ground. As previously reported, Carlson is reportedly still under contract with Fox News and any content he produces must be exclusive to Fox through December 31, 2024.

Launching a new media company to compete with Fox News could trigger a new wave of lawsuits. That said Tucker has vowed to strongly resist Fox News’ efforts to silence him.

The Gateway Pundit reported in May regarding Tucker’s desire for a massive media empire and he signaled that he was ready to go Def Con 1 on Fox News.

Tucker and Fox News previously agreed to separate in April after the parent company Fox Corp settled a $787.5 million lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion in their lawsuit alleged that Fox News defamed them by airing “false election claims” regarding the company’s faulty voting machines.

Fox News decided to make their network’s most popular figure a sacrificial lamb. This is a move they have never recovered from.

But Tucker is getting the last laugh. He has hosted nine episodes to date on his new Twitter show and garnered 467.1 million total views. That is a bigger audience than he had with FOX News.

If Tucker successfully launches his media venture, the network will have a new host of headaches to deal with.