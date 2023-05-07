“Ready for War” – Tucker Carlson Reportedly Wants a Massive Media Empire and is “Ready to Go “Defcon 1” to Force Fox News to Give Him his Freedom

Tucker Carlson is ready for an all-out war with Fox News in order to gain his freedom.

Sunday morning, Axios revealed that Tucker is planning on unleashing his loyal friends against the faltering network. The efforts will reportedly reach Defcon 1 levels.

From Axios:

They’re coming to him and saying: “Do you want me to hit Fox?” a close Carlson friend said. “He’s been saying: ‘No. I want to get this done quiet and clean.” “Now, we’re going from peacetime to Defcon 1,” the friend added. “His team is preparing for war. He wants his freedom.”

One would be foolish to bet against Tucker because he, as Axios notes, knows exactly “where the bodies are buried.”

The outlet reveals Trumpworld will be involved in the effort to strong-arm Fox News to the point they have to let Tucker go. Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly may also play a role in the efforts as well.

Once unleashing himself from Fox News’s shackles, Tucker may have huge plans to enable himself to dominate the media landscape. This includes his own media empire and a possible partnership with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Axios has learned Carlson is busy plotting a media empire of his own. But he needs Fox to let him out of his contract, which expires in January 2025 — after the presidential election. Axios has learned that Carlson and Elon Musk had a conversation about working together, but didn’t discuss specifics. Carlson confidants say he also is contemplating building a direct-to-consumer media outlet where his millions of fans could pay to watch him. Carlson’s predecessor in his Fox slot, Bill O’Reilly, created a blueprint for this.

The Axis report concludes by noting Tucker’s media suitors, including Newsmax and Rumble, “have gotten more aggressive about following him up on offers.” His brand has only grown hotter since being sidelined from Fox News.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Fox News unleashed a scheme to keep Tucker on the sidelines through the 2024 elections.

There is also speculation that Fox News is behind leaked messages to the liberal media in an attempt to destroy to Tucker’s reputation. The opposite has happened.

Fox News’ decision to sideline Tucker has proven a catastrophe for the network. Ratings for the network have plummeted by more than half with many deciding to migrate to rival Newsmax.