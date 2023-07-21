Senator John Kennedy Goes Off on Senate Democrats for Excusing the Evil, Racist Attacks Against Clarence Thomas (VIDEO)

The Senate Judiciary Committee (SJC) did a markup on “ethics” legislation Thursday targeting conservative Supreme Court Justices.

While the Democrats managed to pass out of this sick bill out of committee on a party-line vote, they got humiliated by Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) in the process over a simple amendment condemning racism.

Kennedy is a straight-shooting national treasure complete with an incisive wit and dry sense of humor. He has displayed these talents throughout his time in the Senate whether by stumping unqualified Biden nominees or in interviews with reporters.

As Townhall reported, he put his remarkable skills once again to the test and went scorched earth on the Democrats for refusing to pass his amendment calling out the evil, racist attacks against the great Clarence Thomas. After an epic tour de force and a bit of help from Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), he got them to do exactly what he wanted in the first place.

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) was left practically speechless throughout Kennedy’s tour de force.

Democrats started of by making excuses for why the amendment was unworkable and tried to convince Kennedy to back off. The Louisiana Senator, however, let loose in his trademark colorful fashion:

I don’t understand the reluctance to accept the fact that Justice Clarence Thomas, who happens to be a black man, has been the butt of a lot of racist statements. And I don’t understand reluctance to condemn those. And that’s what my amendment does. I don’t want it watered down, I don’t want to bubble wrap it, I don’t want to sugar coat it, I want to say, big as Dallas, the United States Senate condemns all these racist things that have been said against Justice Clarence Thomas.

Kennedy also noted that if another senator put forth another amendment “to condemn every racist thing that has ever been said in the history of ever” which he would be thrilled vote for it.

WATCH:

You either condemn the racist attacks on Justice Clarence Thomas, or you don’t. After a long discussion today, my Democrat colleagues on the Judiciary Committee finally agreed to condemn the disgusting racism that many have aimed at Justice Thomas. pic.twitter.com/tBptrybb0q — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 20, 2023

Undeterred, Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) spoke up and tried to convince his colleagues to excuse the racism against Thomas.

I consider this to be not relevant to the matter at hand, and further it specifically requests the Biden administration to inject itself politically into a law enforcement decision that the Biden administration, I think quite properly, has avoided getting involved with.

But Kennedy was not having any of this BS and blistered Whitehouse and his cronies in return.

I mean does anybody here support that kind of rhetoric? I don’t! I don’t think you do! And this kind of rhetoric hasn’t been directed toward John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, it’s been directed towards Clarence Thomas! And it’s un-American, it’s unconscionable, and I can’t believe we wouldn’t condemn it! I don’t care how many lawyers can dance on the head of a pin. Don’t try to pretend that this is a technical mistake in this amendment. It’s not complicated! You don’t have to be a senior at Cal Tech to figure it out! It says all of this stuff about Clarence Thomas, calling him a house slave, and all other racist, disgusting statements, we condemn! Now you either condemn it, or you don’t. And that’s all this amendment does

Whitehouse responded by saying he condemned the racism but still demanded his colleagues to vote no. He reiterated he wanted the Biden regime off the hook when it came to defending Supreme Court Justices.

Like a bulldog, Kennedy once again refused to let go:

It’s a real simple amendment. If you support the racist things that have been said against Clarence Thomas, then vote against this amendment. If you think the things that have been said about Clarence Thomas are racist to the marrow and you condemn them, then vote for this amendment. Trending: “Let Me Just Say a Friend Called Me” – Dan Bongino Reveals Latest Insider Info on Biden White House Cocaine Scandal (VIDEO)

Not to be outdone, Cruz next took control and laid into the vile Democrats as well:

The part that is offensive of this is that it calls on the Department of Justice to enforce the law. Just stop and repeat that to yourself again. So now it is the position of Democrats that it is unacceptable for the Department of Justice to enforce the law!”

At the end, the Democrats were so cowed and shamed by Kennedy that they voted for his amendment.