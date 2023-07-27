Ron DeSantis Presidential Bid in Crisis: Over One-Third of Staff Laid Off Following Disappointing GOP Primary Start

Governor Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign has continued laying off its staff, with more than a third of the team being let go as they face an uphill battle in the early rounds of the GOP primary.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Ron DeSantis had fired roughly a dozen staffers after less than two months on the campaign trail and amidst efforts to assure donors that his campaign has not stalled.

“They never should have brought so many people on, the burn rate was way too high,” said one Republican source per NBC. “People warned the campaign manager but she wanted to hear none of it.”

“DeSantis stock isn’t rising,” the donor added. “Twenty percent is not what people signed up for.”

“Yeah, there are people grumbling about it, no doubt,” one DeSantis donor said. “There is an overall sense, including with me, that he just has not ignited the way we thought he would.”

Now, according to Politico, the presidential campaign of DeSantis is grappling with financial challenges, escalating its cost-cutting measures to include slashing over a third of its payroll as it fights to regain momentum in the GOP primary.

According to campaign advisers, a total of 38 jobs across various departments have been cut. This includes the 10 event planning positions that were publicly announced a few weeks ago, along with the recently departed senior advisers Dave Abrams and Tucker Obenshain.

In a statement released by DeSantis’ campaign manager, Generra Peck, she said, “Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden.”

“Gov. DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign,” she added.

The Gateway Pundit reported on DeSantis’ appearance on Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures in early July where Maria pressed the Governor on rumblings of “a failure to launch.”

“I’m wondering what’s going on with your campaign? There was a lot of optimism about you running for president earlier in the year, but here’s this weekend’s headline from the Politico playbook, “FAILURE TO LAUNCH — Florida Gov. RON DeSANTIS’ campaign to topple DONALD TRUMP has stalled.”

Maria was asking the question on conservatives’ minds – What happened to Ron DeSantis? What happened to all the hype? Why the fizzle?

Businessman and populist Vivek Ramaswamy is now tied for second place in a 2024 primary poll alongside Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Kaplan Strategies survey released on Thursday found that “both candidates claimed the support of 12 percent of likely GOP voters, coming second to President Donald Trump, who maintains a dominant 48 percent lead.”

“Ramaswamy outperformed six other hopefuls by more than double, marking a significant surprise in this poll,” Doug Kaplan, founder of Kaplan Strategies, said of the candidate’s rising popularity.

DeSantis’ popularity seems to be fizzling. While he did a great job fighting the culture war as governor, many are uncertain about his credentials for the presidency.