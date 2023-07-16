DeSantis Campaign Sheds Staff- Roughly a Dozen Staffers Fired

After less than two months on the campaign trail, and amidst efforts to assure donors that his campaign has not stalled, word comes presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis has fired roughly a dozen staffers, with more expected in the coming weeks.

The Gateway Pundit reported on DeSantis’ appearance on Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures in early July where Maria pressed the Governor on rumblings of “a failure to launch.”

“I’m wondering what’s going on with your campaign? There was a lot of optimism about you running for president earlier in the year, but here’s this weekend’s headline from the Politico playbook, “FAILURE TO LAUNCH — Florida Gov. RON DeSANTIS’ campaign to topple DONALD TRUMP has stalled.”

Maria was asking the question on conservatives’ minds – What happened to Ron DeSantis? What happened to all the hype? Why the fizzle?

NBC News released a campaign memo allegedly from the Team DeSantis to his donors: DeSantis Campaign memo.

NBC reports:

“They never should have brought so many people on, the burn rate was way too high,” said one Republican source familiar with the campaign’s thought process. “People warned the campaign manager but she wanted to hear none of it.” “DeSantis stock isn’t rising,” the donor added. “Twenty percent is not what people signed up for.” ******* “Yeah, there are people grumbling about it, no doubt,” one DeSantis donor said. “There is an overall sense, including with me, that he just has not ignited the way we thought he would.”