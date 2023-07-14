Campaign Memo Reveals DeSantis Is Attempting to Assure Donors His Much Hyped Campaign Has Not Stalled

Last Sunday Governor Ron DeSantis joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunderay Morning Futures this morning.

Maria did not hesitate to ask the hard questions. Maria cornered Governor DeSantis on his stalled out campaign. DeSantis has failed to put a dent in President Trump’s huge lead in the GOP presidential primary.

Governor DeSantis dismissed claims of a stalled campaign, attributing them to media narratives that seek to undermine his candidacy.

“I’m wondering what’s going on with your campaign? There was a lot of optimism about you running for president earlier in the year, but here’s this weekend’s headline from the Politico playbook, “FAILURE TO LAUNCH — Florida Gov. RON DeSANTIS’ campaign to topple DONALD TRUMP has stalled.”

Maria was asking the question that was on several conservatives’ minds – What happened to Ron DeSantis? What happened to all the hype? Why the fizzle?

On Thursday night NBC News released a campaign memo allegedly from the Team DeSantis to his donors.

Here is a copy of the DeSantis Campaign memo.

NBC News reported: