“It’s About a Biden Cover-Up!” – Judge Jeanine Pirro Goes Off Over White House Cocaine Scandal (VIDEO)

Judge Jeanine Pirro on Thursday went off over the Biden White House scandal and cover-up.

The Secret Service concluded its investigation into the cocaine scandal that rocked the White House earlier this month.

Surprise, surprise! No suspect was identified.

According to CNN, the cocaine was “found in a blind spot for surveillance cameras.”

No fingerprints, DNA samples, or leads!

Earlier this month a baggy of cocaine was discovered in the West Wing after Hunter Biden visited the White House.

At first, it was reported that the cocaine was found in the Library.

Then it was reported the cocaine was stashed in a “cubby” in a storage facility in the West Wing.

No one is buying this.

Rep. Burchett accused the Biden White House of a cover-up.

Apparently our ⁦@SecretService⁩ has no clue (or wont tell) who brought cocaine into the ⁦@WhiteHouse⁩ and is giving up. pic.twitter.com/XIgEdSMNxE — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) July 13, 2023

Judge Jeanine blasted the Biden Regime and the Secret Service cover-up.

“I think it convinces all of America that we don’t have justice anymore. It’s about a Biden cover-up!” Judge Jeanine Pirro said.

WATCH: