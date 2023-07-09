REVEALED: Corrupt DOJ Prosecutor Caught Trying to Bribe Lawyer Redacted Every Reference to Trump Cooperating with Subpoenas

New court documents show that DOJ prosecutor Jay Bratt, an Obamaite-Russiagate-DNC donor, redacted every reference to Trump cooperating with subpoenas.

Recall, Jay Bratt tried to bribe Walt Naut’s lawyer Stanley Woodward in order to get his client to testify against Trump.

New court documents show Jay Bratt purposely redacted all references to Trump cooperating with grand jury subpoenas.

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart approved new aspects of the Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant to be unsealed.

Last August the Biden Justice Department released a highly redacted Trump raid affidavit.

Media organizations asked to unseal the affidavit in support of the search warrant.

Only a redacted version was previously unsealed.

The newly unredacted search warrant affidavit reveals Jay Bratt used dirty tricks to make Trump look uncooperative.

More proof the FBI raid was a political hit job.

Via investigative reporter Paul Sperry:

Trump complied with TWO grand jury subpoenas, but Jay Bratt tried to hide this information from the public behind redactions.

REDACTED: Page 2: ” additional documents bearing classification markings … have been produced to the government in response to a grand jury subpoena …

REDACTED: page 18″ “… agreed to accept service of a grand jury subpoena … ”

REDACTED: Page 20: ” … an extension was granted for compliance with the subpoena … ”

REDACTED: Page 21: ” … documents … produced pursuant to the grand jury subpoena … ”

REDACTED: Page 22: ” … classified documents (the ones recently provided … ”

REDACTED: Page 23: ” … agreed to accept service of a grand jury subpoena for footage from those cameras … ”

” … provided a hard drive to FBI agents …”

REDACTED: Page 25: ” … in response to a grand jury subpoena provided FBI agents and DOJ COUNSEL a Redweld envelope containing documents … ”

REDACTED: Page 28: ” … a padlock was installed on the STORAGE ROOM door.”