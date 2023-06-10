DEVELOPING: DOJ Must Respond to Complaint Filed by Trump Valet Attorney Alleging DOJ Prosecutor Tried to Bribe Him in Exchange For Client’s Testimony Against Trump



Special Counsel Jack Smith

The DOJ must respond to a complaint filed under seal in the DC court by Stanley Woodward, the lawyer for indicted Trump aide Walt Nauta alleging prosecutorial misconduct.

DOJ prosecutor Jay Bratt tried to bribe Walt Naut’s lawyer Stanley Woodward in order to get his client to testify against Trump.

Bratt brought up Woodward’s application for a judgeship and suggested it would be blocked unless he forced his client to testify against Trump.

According to RealClearInvestigations journalist Paul Sperry, the DOJ must now respond to a complaint filed under seal related to the attempted bribe.

Via Paul Sperry: DEVELOPING: DOJ must respond to a complaint filed under seal in DC court by the lawyer for indicted Trump valet Walt Nauta alleging Democrat prosecutor Jay Bratt threatened Nauta to cooperate against Trump by suggesting Nauta’s application for a judgeship would be blocked.

Trump’s aide Waltine (Walt) Nauta was indicted by the Florida grand jury hearing evidence in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

According to the indictment, Walt Nauta was told to move boxes after the former president received a subpoena in May for classified documents.

Walt Nauta is a former White House employee and Navy veteran who worked valet for Trump and served as a personal staffer at Mar-a-Lago.

According to the federal indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Nauta was charged along with Trump in counts 32, 33, 43, 35, and 36.

The charges include conspiracy, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation and scheme to conceal.

Walt Nauta was also charged alone in count 38: False statements and misrepresentations.

According to The Guardian, Biden’s DOJ tried to bribe Walt Nauta’s lawyer in exchange for testimony against Trump.

