Judge Orders Release of More Trump Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Information

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart approved new aspects of the Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant to be unsealed.

Last August the Biden Justice Department released a highly redacted Trump raid affidavit.

President Trump Bruce Reinhart following the release of the document saying, “Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home. He recused himself two months ago from one of my cases based on his animosity and hatred of your favorite President, me. What changed? Why hasn’t he recused himself on this case?”

Media organizations asked to unseal the affidavit in support of the search warrant.

Only a redacted version was previously unsealed.

“The Government agreed that a redacted version of the Response could be unsealed without compromising legitimate governmental interests,” Bruce Reinhart wrote in his order on motion to unseal.

The entire affidavit will not be unsealed.

The Judge said the DOJ “has met its burden of showing that its proposed redactions of the affidavit are narrowly tailored to serve the Government’s legitimate interests and are the least onerous alternative to sealing the entire search warrant affidavit.”

It is unclear when the new information will be released.

JUST IN: New aspects of the Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant are poised to be unsealed. https://t.co/LZ0lvXVZ9e — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 5, 2023

Here is the redacted document released by Judge Reinhart last year:

