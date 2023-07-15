“Reduce Population”: Kamala Harris Gaffe Reveals Goal of Climate Change Agenda (Video)

And this is why Democrats are hoping Joe Biden makes it to January 20, 2025. Kamala Harris committed a Kinsley gaffe on Friday while speaking about the Biden administration’s climate change agenda at Coppin State University in Baltimore Maryland.

A political gaffe was defined by Michael Kinsley as, “A gaffe is when a politician tells the truth–some obvious truth he isn’t supposed to say.”

Kamala’s was a doozy: “When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breath clean air and drink clean water.”

Just as concerning as Harris saying the quiet part out loud is the raucous cheers and applause by those in attendance.

The White House posted a transcript of Harris’ remarks that clarified what she was supposed to say: “reduce pollution.”

…So, every day, all across our nation, we feel and see the impact of the climate crisis. I mean, if you watch the morning news, it will be the lead story. It’s been every day for the last couple of weeks. It is the lead story. I think we finally, at least in our progress, come to the point that most people can no longer deny it because it is so obvious. And we have seen, around our country, where communities have been choked by drought, have been washed out by floods, and decimated by hurricanes. Here in Baltimore, you have seen your skies darkened by wildfire smoke. And you have seen the waters of the Chesapeake Bay rise, threatening homes and businesses that have stood for generations. It is clear that the clock is not only ticking, it is banging. And we must act. …And so, we set an ambitious goal to cut our greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The investment we are announcing today will help us to achieve these goals, and it will do so much more, because think also about the impact on not only the local economy, not only on an investment in the entrepreneurs and innovators from and in the community. Think about the impact on something like public health. When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population [pollution], more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water. (Applause.) Think of the impact on family budgets. When we help folks upgrade their heating and cooling systems, we lower the cost of electricity, which means lower energy bills for working parents so they have more money for groceries and home repairs and school supplies. And think of all the jobs that these investments will create, including many good-paying union jobs. (Applause.) Jobs, for example, for the workers of IBEW who will install energy-efficient lighting. (Applause.) Jobs for the sheet metal workers who will replace gas furnaces with electric heat pumps. (Applause.) Jobs for the laborers who will build net-zero housing. (Applause.) Right. So, understand, when the President and I invest in climate, we intend to invest in jobs, invest in families, and invest in America…

