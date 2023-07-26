Project Veritas Dumps 8gigs of Documents Showing Chinese Govt State-Owned Business Plans

Today, Project Veritas released 8 gigabytes of data showing the current plans of the Chinese government in their latest ‘five year plan.’ These plans include expanding efforts in business, agriculture, weapons, military, high-end technology. 

The stated Chinese goal is to become the sole global superpower.

Project Veritas CEO Hannah Giles told the Gateway Pundit:

“These are the business plans the Chinese government is utilizing to grow their technological and military infrastructure. Project Veritas released these internal Chinese Communist Party plans to the public because transparency is the greatest weapon in pursuit of the truth.”

Project Veritas CEO Hannah Giles

The 8 Gigabytes of data is available here.

The Chinese government has recently been caught:

