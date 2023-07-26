Project Veritas Dumps 8gigs of Documents Showing Chinese Govt State-Owned Business Plans

Today, Project Veritas released 8 gigabytes of data showing the current plans of the Chinese government in their latest ‘five year plan.’ These plans include expanding efforts in business, agriculture, weapons, military, high-end technology.
The stated Chinese goal is to become the sole global superpower.
Project Veritas CEO Hannah Giles told the Gateway Pundit:
“These are the business plans the Chinese government is utilizing to grow their technological and military infrastructure. Project Veritas released these internal Chinese Communist Party plans to the public because transparency is the greatest weapon in pursuit of the truth.”
The 8 Gigabytes of data is available here.
The Chinese government has recently been caught:
-
Setting up dirty battery plants on top of major US aquifers such as the Gotion plant in Michigan, using hundreds of millions in subsidies and tax breaks from Democrats
-
Developing the COVID virus at the Wuhan Lab while receiving some funding from Anthony Fauci, where Fauci funded ‘gain of function’ research to make the virus much more transmissible
-
Acquiring food plants. The Chinese own 25% of major pork plants in America
-
Engaging in “balloon espionage” earlier this year over sensitive US military sites
-
Using purchases of real estate to advance its intelligence interests – causing some GOP lawmakers to try and prevent the sale of land to the Chinese government or its proxies
-
Announcing it would interfere in American elections, and then, apparently, interfering in American elections in at least the Konnech Data controversy where information on election workers was shared with Beijing.