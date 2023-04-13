CHINA COUGHS UP THE DOCUMENTS: Releases Proof of MILLIONS OF DOLLARS of Payments from China Firm to Hunter Biden – And They’re Just Getting Started!

As The Gateway Pundit has reported – the connections and business dealings between Communist China and the Biden Crime Family are numerous.

Colorado Attorney Kevin Evans says the Biden Department of Justice is hiding hundreds of documents on gifts Joe and Hunter Biden received from China.

Evans sued the DOJ in March after he said the agency failed to comply with his Freedom of Information Act request for records about the overseas business relationships of Joe Biden’s son and brother James Biden.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the giant diamond gifted to Hunter Biden from Ye Jianming, then the chairman of CEFC China Energy Company. The Gateway Pundit reported in October 2020 that this diamond was estimated to be worth $80,000. Hunter claimed it was worth $10,000.

The diamond in police custody was listed as 3.1 carats.

The evidence against Hunter and Joe Biden that is already public is voluminous. It’s not clear what they are still hiding.

Much of the evidence against the Biden Crime Family was discovered in Hunter Biden’s laptop that the FBI hid from investigators and now claims is lost somewhere after they retrieved it in 2019.

Earlier this week John Solomon reported that China is starting to release documents to Senate Republicans on dealings with the Biden Crime Family.

China is starting to cough up the documents!

They want the Biden Regime to know who is boss.

It appears the American president is compromised.

Via Just the News.

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson says the Chinese-American financial institution Cathay Bank has given Senate Republicans records showing millions of dollars going from Chinese companies to President Biden’s son Hunter Biden. Republicans and others started raising concerns during President Biden’s successful 2020 White House campaign, if not earlier, that Hunter Biden used the family name and influence while his father was vice president to make millions in overseas business deals, which also could have compromised U.S. national security. Johnson told The Washington Times the records show the Biden family involved with the now-defunct CEFC China Energy, which had connections to the Chinese Communist Party. The firm reportedly gave $1 million to Hudson West III, which was a joint venture owned by Hunter Biden and Gongwen Dong, a business associate of CEFC’s founder and chairman, Ye Jianming, according to the bank records. “In my mind,” said Johnson, “it’s the Chinese government telling Joe Biden, ‘We got the goods on you, buddy. And we’re willing to dish it up.'”

After years of the Deep State, their liberal mainstream lackeys, and the Democrat Party of making up stories about President Trump having ties with Russia, it now appears we now have a US President who is owned by Communist China.

Watch the liberal fake news media COMPLETELY cover up this new evidence!