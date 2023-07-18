President Trump Announces He Is Target of Garbage Jan. 6 Investigation, Given 4 Days to Testify Before Grand Jury – Braces for Imminent Indictment by Biden Regime and Jack Smith

President Trump braces for eminent indictment by Biden Department of Justice.

In case you missed it. The Biden Department of Justice announced this week they want to add EVEN MORE YEARS onto the sentences of several top January 6 defendants including the leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

The DOJ wants Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes kept incarcerated until he is 75 years old for standing outside the US Capitol on January 6 and telling his members to leave their weapons in their hotel rooms. The Biden regime claims they were plotting an insurrection without weapons and with only a handful of their members entering the Capitol to assist police.

The Attorney for Stewart Rhodes told The Gateway Pundit on Monday that it was as if the DOJ wants to keep the Oath Keepers story in the news. Politics comes first for these villains. They care nothing about the lives they ruin along the road to absolute power.

The Biden regime is out to destroy Trump and the people’s movement to save America from tyranny.

On Tuesday morning President Trump released a statement on the Biden DOJ’s latest attempt to arrest him on junk charges.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump announces he has received a letter from the DOJ signaling he will be arrested and indicted for January 6th Yes, the same J6 where national guard troops were rejected by Democrats, where undercover FBI sources and DC PD officers were in the crowds,… pic.twitter.com/q7s9pRWYmu — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 18, 2023

The Daily Mail reported: