BREAKING: New Evidence Reveals the Biden DOJ Edited Video Footage in Order to Convict Innocent Jan. 6 Trump Supporters and Oath Keepers – And Now They Got Caught

Donna Fiducia and Don Neuen co-host Cowboy Logic on Real America’s Voice on Saturday night. The two conservatives have used their platform to assist the hundreds of January 6 political prisoners over the past two years.

This weekend Don and Donna released evidence that the Biden DOJ edited footage from January 6 in order to convict innocent January 6 protesters and Oath Keepers members.

This is a very serious charge and Don and Donna provided all of the evidence on their show.

This segment will air tonight on Cowboy Logic on RAV TV. They also have a Cowboy Logic Facebook page.

Don sent The Gateway Pundit this synopsis: During the Oath Keeper trials (all three trials), the issue of guarding Capitol Police Office Harry Dunn was a critical point….

The Oath Keepers correctly testified that they encountered Harry Dunn who was stressing out because he was alone and considerably outnumbered the protesters made they way through the Capitol… Having noticed Harry Dunn (who was armed with an AR-15) was alone and stressed, the Oath Keepers tried to calm him, and stated that they formed a semi-circle around him and faced away from him to prevent the crowd from encroaching on him. This was a truthful statement.

According to J6 defendant Kelly Meggs and other Oath Keepers, Officer Dunn’s testimony changed throughout the trial. His final testimony was that he felt threatened by the Oath Keepers… the antithesis of their recollection…

During their trials (OKI, OKII and OKIII), video footage provided by the prosecution was presented and given as “evidence” to the defense… This video footage was from the Stephen Horn footage from J6. The Horn video is roughly 2 hours in length… Horn starts outside the capitol, then enters and then ends once again, outside…

Around the 55 minute video time stamp, or around 48 minutes into the video file, Horn enters the Small House Rotunda where the Oath Keepers are guarding Office Dunn…

The video that was provided as trial evidence mysteriously stops with a freeze frame second before Horn approaches the Oath Keepers. The end result is that during the Oath Keeper trials, video footage that shows the Oath Keepers guarding Office Dunn, in a semi-circle facing away from Dunn, and speaking with protestors to diffuse anger or hostile actions toward Office Dunn, were never seen in court and could not substantiate their claim.

No Oath Keeper in trials 1, 2 or 3 ever saw the footage you are about to see until 2 weeks ago when we played this briefly during our interview with OK Jessica Watkins.

Kelly Meggs and Jessica Watkins both called me when they watched the show on June 17, 2023. They both stated that this was the first time they have ever seen this footage. They also speculated that this evidence had been altered or tampered with by the DOJ prosecution to prevent validating their claim that they protected Dunn.

It should be noted that the full Stephen Horn video is public domain and was easy to obtain.

After the Oath Keeper I trial, the video footage entered into the record as evidence became public domain footage and was sent to me…

I then laid all the footage in Premier Pro and started to sync it all to the full video by Stephen Horn…

My findings were very interesting.

I was provided with four video files from the trial.

When I sync’d them up and lined them up, down to a single frame with the original Horn full length video, here is what I learned;

The first clip was a 9-10 second clip that actually lasted 48 seconds… this is the footage that stops just before reaching and eventally walking past the Oath Keepers…

The second, and longest clip that was shown in court was about 3 minutes, 36 seconds long… But this video starts up about 3 minutes AFTER Horn passes the Oath Keepers around Officer Dunn… Horn returns to the Small House Rotunda during this clip, and a few members of the crowd are harrassing either Dunn or another officer(s) by chanting “Bully with a Badge”, but the Oath Keepers are not present… I believe there is a momentary shot of a few of the Oath Keepers in the large rotunda during this 3 minute+ clip, but I do not see them near Dunn, or in the small house rotunda…

The other two clips from the trial were very short and were clips from the longer 3 minute 36 second clip described above…

In closing, the important points are this; the Oath Keepers never saw the footage of them guarding Dunn in the small house rotunda during their trial… They were told it was “damaged video” or a “camera malfunction”… It was NOT.

Don and Donna caught the Biden Department of Justice once again altering footage from January 6th that was presented at trial in order to incriminate innocent Americans.

This wasn’t the first time the Biden DOJ was caught altering footage at a court proceeding.

The Gateway Pundit’s Cara Castronuova in January caught the DOJ doctoring video footage in court to protect Ray Epps and incriminate the Proud Boys.

Now this weekend Cowboy Logic is will show the DOJ doctoring footage to incriminate Oath Keepers members in order to get guilty verdicts.

The only criminal conduct here was committed by the Department of Justice!

When will they be held accountable?