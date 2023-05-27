URGENT: After Speaking with The Gateway Pundit this Afternoon – Feds Move In and Transfer Political Prisoner Stewart Rhodes from DC Gulag to SHUT HIM UP – PHONE CALL AUDIO INCLUDED!

BREAKING — The feds moved in tonight and moved Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes to a facility where he will not have access to the phone or email following his conversation with The Gateway Pundit earlier today.

They want to silence him.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced on Thursday in Washington DC.

Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years by far-left Obama-appointed US District Judge Amit Mehta on Thursday morning who then lectured him on what a danger he was to society.

Mehta sentenced Stewart Rhodes to 18 years. Rhodes is currently 57. If the this unconstitutional conviction stands, Rhodes will be 75 when he is released.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes NEVER went inside the US Capitol. He never instructed anyone to go inside the US Capitol. He was unarmed as were all of his Oath Keepers associates that day. There was no plan to enter the US Capitol. There was no scheme to take over the government with their bare hands. The prosecution was a sham. The jury was a pool of DC Communists and unhinged left-wing activists who see themselves as victims.

On Friday, The Gateway Pundit spoke with Stewart Rhodes in his first interview since sentencing. We covered numerous topics. Rhodes is unwavering about his innocence. He continues to show courage despite his current challenges and continues to support the dreams and values of the Founding Fathers.

The Gateway Pundit received a call moments ago from the DC Gulag. Jake Lang, Stewart Rhodes called to tell us the feds had moved in without warning and they are moving Stewart Rhodes immediately to a more secure facility.

