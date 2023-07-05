MSNBC Legal Analyst Says President Trump is “Toast”



Former U.S. Attorney and MSNBC Legal Analyst Harry Litman says Donald Trump is toast.



But the Former President shows no signs of letting up while lambasting the Justice Department on Truth Social.

“It seems to me and has seen for a whole he is toast legally,” Litman surmised while appearing Monday on The Beat, “But he’s got this one strange escape route. If we or a Republican can win the election, and he can make DOJ stand down. That’s his only legal strategy. It’s a strange one. But there is no other, I think, escape route for him under the conventional legal process.”

As was reported by RawStory, Litman’s analysis came after Washington Post Columnist Philip Bump assessed how Trump’s legal troubles would have zero negative effect on his popularity.

“First of all, Donald Trump is doing much better now than he ever did in 2016,” Bump said.

Bump provided more understanding of the situation — enumerating electoral details along the way.

“He got more votes in 2020 than 2016,” explained Bump, “That has carried over. There is nothing that is going to happen that hasn’t already happened that almost certainly is going to change that.”

As Wednesday dawned for a White House with a hangover — heads still aching from mystery cocaine while the parents were away — news surfaced that more information about the Mar-a-Lago search warrant is set to become public.

In typical Donald Trump fashion, the former President stayed on the attack.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” Trump queried in a Truth Social message, “But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was “very small,” & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish.”

But Trump wasn’t done — not in the slightest.

“Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE?” the criminally indicted hero called out to his base, “He looks like a crackhead to me!”

While Litman and others hope for a miracle, Trump continues to rally his base with a no-holds-barred approach to public relations.

So, as much as it stings the delicate sensibilities of those suffering from TDS, nearly nothing can be done to dampen the spirit of the MAGA faithful. Neither prosecution nor potential for incarceration has a snowball’s chance in hell of changing that fact.

