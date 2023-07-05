Karine Jean-Pierre Wants Everyone to Know that Joe, Jill, Hunter and Entire Biden Family Were Away All Weekend when White House Cocaine Discovered; Strongly Infers West Wing Tourists to Blame

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked a surprising number of questions from reporters at Wednesday’s briefing on the subject of the discovery Sunday of cocaine in the West Wing. First and foremost, Jean-Pierre wanted everyone to know that Joe, Jill, Hunter and the entire Biden family were away from the White House starting Friday and did not return until Tuesday.

The Bidens spent the long holiday weekend at Camp David, returning on Tuesday for the Fourth of July celebration at the White House where Hunter, who faces federal charges at the end of this month, was given pride of place on the Truman Balcony during the fireworks show.

Jean-Pierre strongly inferred West Wing visitors were to blame for the cocaine, saying the discovery was made in a “heavily traveled” area of the West Wing and that tours had taken place there on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

However, Jean-Pierre would not go into details about where exactly the cocaine was found, or even which entrance it was found near–the VIP entrance off West Executive Drive or the or non-VIP West Wing entrance. On most questions about the cocaine, Jean-Pierre stonewalled and deferred questions to the Secret Service.

KJP: “Well, one thing I that I can share, that I’ll, that I’ll uh, share a little bit or more information, as you know the president and the first lady and their family were not here this weekend, as you all reported on this. And as you also know that they left on Friday and returned just yesterday. Uh, where, uh, where this was discovered uh, is a heavily traveled area where many White House, uh, West Wing, I should be even more specific, West Wing visitors uh, come through this particular area. I just don’t have anything more to share. It is under investigation by the Secret Service, this in their purview and so we’re going to allow, uh certainly, the investigation to continue and we have confidence the Secret Service will get to the bottom of this.”

Video clips via the Media Research Center:

KJP doubles down on blaming the cocaine being found at the White House on tourists: "Where this was discovered is a heavily-traveled area where many White House — Wing Wing, I should be even more specific — West Wing visitors come through this particular area." pic.twitter.com/n7bnQNRTGq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 5, 2023

Jean-Pierre laying the blame on tourists:

.@CBSNewsRadio's @StevenPortnoy: "The substance was discovered late…Sunday. What's the latest staff-led tours that happened in the West Wing on a Sunday?" KJP: "You know, I don't have the specific on how late the staff-led tours go…There was one…Friday…Saturday…Sunday" pic.twitter.com/mpGGe5cqf9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 5, 2023

Jean-Pierre would not say where the cocaine was found:

.@CBSNewsRadio's @StevenPortnoy: "There are a couple of primary entrances…There's the one w/which we're all familiar…where the Marine stands…and there's another entrance…can you explain which…we're talking about?" KJP: "I'm going to let…Secret Service speak to that" pic.twitter.com/mr3LIgEsjx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 5, 2023

Complete briefing: