Karine Jean-Pierre Wants Everyone to Know that Joe, Jill, Hunter and Entire Biden Family Were Away All Weekend when White House Cocaine Discovered; Strongly Infers West Wing Tourists to Blame

by

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked a surprising number of questions from reporters at Wednesday’s briefing on the subject of the discovery Sunday of cocaine in the West Wing. First and foremost, Jean-Pierre wanted everyone to know that Joe, Jill, Hunter and the entire Biden family were away from the White House starting Friday and did not return until Tuesday.

The Bidens spent the long holiday weekend at Camp David, returning on Tuesday for the Fourth of July celebration at the White House where Hunter, who faces federal charges at the end of this month, was given pride of place on the Truman Balcony during the fireworks show.

White House sign language interpreter appears to give the double hand gesture version of Biden administration stonewalling at Wednesday’s press briefing.

Jean-Pierre strongly inferred West Wing visitors were to blame for the cocaine, saying the discovery was made in a “heavily traveled” area of the West Wing and that tours had taken place there on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

However, Jean-Pierre would not go into details about where exactly the cocaine was found, or even which entrance it was found near–the VIP entrance off West Executive Drive or the or non-VIP West Wing entrance. On most questions about the cocaine, Jean-Pierre stonewalled and deferred questions to the Secret Service.

KJP: “Well, one thing I that I can share, that I’ll, that I’ll uh, share a little bit or more information, as you know the president and the first lady and their family were not here this weekend, as you all reported on this. And as you also know that they left on Friday and returned just yesterday. Uh, where, uh, where this was discovered uh, is a heavily traveled area where many White House, uh, West Wing, I should be even more specific, West Wing visitors uh, come through this particular area. I just don’t have anything more to share. It is under investigation by the Secret Service, this in their purview and so we’re going to allow, uh certainly, the investigation to continue and we have confidence the Secret Service will get to the bottom of this.”

Video clips via the Media Research Center:

Jean-Pierre laying the blame on tourists:

Jean-Pierre would not say where the cocaine was found:

Complete briefing:

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.