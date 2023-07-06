Matt Braynard Claims J6er Was Offered a Plea Deal that Included “Condemning President Trump” Saying “President Trump… Made Him Do It”

Wednesday night on the Timcast IRL podcast, Look Ahead America’s Matt Braynard disclosed that he had been able to visit J6ers in the “Gulag”. This is a seemingly rare admittance. In July of 2021, Congressmen Matt Gaetz (FL), Louie Gohmert (TX), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) weren’t even permitted access to the prison. When speaking of his visit to the “DC Gulag”, Braynard said:

“Just going in was completely dehumanizing…but I went there to meet a guy named William Chrestman…this guy has not been charged with any violence. He’s a military veteran. He’s not being charged with conspiracy or organizing or anything…he’s just a guy who showed up. He was arrested in January of 2021. He still doesn’t have a trial date and they have denied him his psychiatric medicine. He tried to keep journals and they just come through and throw all of his papers away. He has two daughters he has not seen for those two years plus. Two young daughters. And he was finally going to get to see them the week after I was in to visit him. Whatever the wildest thing in the world they wanted to accuse him of, that they might even charge him with, he would have already had time served. But they’re keeping him in there in dire conditions, still without a trial date. A military veteran, not charged with any violence, because they can. Not for what he did, but because of what he believes.“

A few moments later, however, Braynard made another shocking claim about Chrestman’s situation. Braynard stated that Chrestman told him he was offered a plea deal to plead guilty to the two lesser charges and also to “condemn President Trump and say that President Trump was the one that made him do it.” On Twitter, another J6er, Ryan Zink, in confirmation to Braynard’s claim, said “same here for my plea.”

The claim by Braynard suggests a weaponized prosecution in DC that is attempting to coerce political prisoners to denounce the front-running candidate for the Republican Presidential nomination and implicate him in what the Mockingbird Media and the partisan J6 Committee have falsely claimed as an “insurrection” (Not a single Jan 6 political prisoner has been charged with 18 USC 2383). All in exchange for their freedom from the heinous conditions they’ve been exposed to for over two years in what can only be described as political persecution in utter defiance of numerous Constitutional Rights.

The Gateway Pundit’s Alicia Powe had the opportunity to interview Chrestman in April about the events of that day, the treatment of J6ers in the “DC Gulag” and the federal government’s role regarding the events. In the in-depth article, Chrestman told Powe:

“We’ve got confidential human sources, which is just a fancy word for FBI rat,” he said. “They are basically people who have been caught doing other bad things. So, what the FBI does is they hire them and give them a deal: ‘Hey, we’ll get rid of your charges, we won’t press charges against you, but you come work for us and we’ll pay you. We’ll pay you damn good money.’ Some of these guys are getting paid $30k a month to set people up. I’ve got a confidential informant — and the funny thing is, they are saying I did nothing wrong. And they still lock me up — their own informant says I did nothing wrong.”

In the summer of 2022, The Gateway Pundit also covered Ryan Zink’s story during an interview with his father, Arizona congressional candidate, Jeff Zink. His son, Ryan Zink, was arrested weeks after he tried to stop Hunter Ehmke from breaking windows at the Capitol on January 6th. Despite video evidence suggesting Ryan was not violent but rather tried to stop violent destruction, he was treated wildly different from Hunter Ehmke:

Zink was arrested on February 4th, 2021, less than one month after the protest at the Capitol. FBI agents raided Ryan’s house at 3am with a “no knock” warrant, leaving his door blown off the frame. He was arrested and kept in Lubbock County, TX for days during a snowstorm, but was later moved to the “Gulag” in Washington D.C. where he was held for six weeks in solitary confinement. Around week five of his detainment in the Gulag, Ryan called his father in tears and told him ‘Dad, I don’t mind getting beaten every night at 9 o’clock when we say the Pledge of Allegiance and sing the National Anthem. But the guy that was beaten next to me, I could hear what they did for a very long time. They ended up having to take him to the infirmary. I don’t know if he’s alive or dead or whatever. They are now trying to kill us inside of this Gulag. You’ve got to get me out.'”

Ehmke, the man Zink was trying to stop from damaging the Capitol, was detained that day and let go, but was later arrested at his home and let go the very next day on a $40,000 bond, something most J6ers who did no damage to the building were not given the luxury of. Ehmke was also not subjected to a “no knock” raid and his door was not broken down. In the sentencing document, Ehmke is said to have “began to experiment with drugs” and traveled “on his own to Portland and Seattle,” two hot bed cities for Antifa. The next four pages of the sentencing document immediately following the travel admission are strangely redacted. Ehmke’s mother had previously indicated to journalist Bobby Powell that her son was a BLM/Antifa sympathizer.

Judge Tonya Chutkan sentenced Ehmke to four months imprisonment and a $2,821 fine for damages.