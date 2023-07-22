Leaked Report Confirms Myocarditis Cases Spiked in US Military Following Forced COVID Shots – As Gateway Pundit Has been Reporting now for Over 2 Years

Back in September 2021 the Gateway Pundit reported on a shocking new study that was conducted by researchers at Canada’s University of Ottawa Heart Institute found that one out of every thousand(1/1000) mRNA Covid-19 vaccinations causes heart inflammation(myopericarditis) to develop rapidly in otherwise healthy individuals.

The study looked at over 32,000 individuals who had received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines and monitored them for heart-related conditions between June 1, 2021, and July 31, 2021.

32 of the study subjects were admitted into the hospital with heart and chest-related symptoms.

“There were 15,997 doses of Moderna vaccine, and 16,382 doses of Pfizer vaccine administered over the study period, for a total of 32,379 doses. Note that these numbers represent a mixture of first and second doses. Therefore, if our cohort captured all cases in the Ottawa area, then the incidence of myocarditis would be 0.1% of all vaccine doses (32 cases/32,379 doses x 100), or 10 cases of myocarditis for every 10,000 doses of vaccine.”

Researchers found that the symptoms show up extremely quickly after vaccination, usually after the patient’s second dose. On average, people who were affected developed the condition after just 1.5 days.

They also found that men are at a much greater risk than women – only 2 women experienced heart inflammation.

Now a new leaked military study finally admits that myocarditis cases spiked following the forced COVID shots in the US Military by at least 151%.

The Epoch Times reported:

Cases of myocarditis soared among U.S. service members in 2021 after the COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out, a top Pentagon official has confirmed. There were 275 cases of myocarditis in 2021—a 151 percent spike from the annual average from 2016 to 2020, according to Gilbert Cisneros Jr., undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, who confirmed data revealed by a whistleblower earlier this year. The COVID-19 vaccines can cause myocarditis, a form of heart inflammation that can lead to mortality, including sudden death. COVID-19 also can cause myocarditis. The diagnosis data comes from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database. Mr. Cisneros provided the rate of cases per 100,000 person-years, a way to measure risk across a certain period of time. In 2021, the rate was 69.8 among those with prior infection, compared to 21.7 among members who had been vaccinated.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on this horrible vaccine responsen in young adults for years now, since September 2021:

