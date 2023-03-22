“THAT IS NOT TRUE!” – BOOM! Sen. Rand Paul Catches Moderna CEO Lying to Senate Committee on Myocarditis in Young Vaxxed Males – Calls Him Out and Enters into Record His Public Deceit (Video)

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) grilled Moderna CEO Stephanie Bancel today during the US Senate Health Committee.

Senator and Doctor Rand Paul questioned Bancel about the higher incidence of myocarditis in boys 16 to 24 after taking the COVID19 vaccines. This was not a difficult question. Several informed and honest publications have reported on this horrific statistic. The Gateway Pundit has reported on this development for over a year now.

Only the mainstream media and Dr. Fauci are still hiding this from the American public.

Senator Paul caught Bancel openly lying to the committee.

Senator Rand Paul: Is there a higher interest or a higher incidence of myocarditis among adolescent males 16 to 24 after taking your vaccine?

Stephanie Bancel: So thank you for the questions. First, let me say we care deeply about safety and we are working closely with the CDC and the FDA to.

Sen. Paul: That’s pretty much a yes or no. Is there a higher incidence of myocarditis among boys 16 to 24 after they take your vaccine?

Bancel: The data I’ve seen sorry, from the CDC actually shown that there’s less myocarditis, for people who get the vaccine versus those who get COVID infection.

Sen. Paul: You’re saying that for ages 16 to 24 among males who take the COVID vaccine, their risk of myocarditis is less than people who get the disease?

Bancel: That is my understanding.

Sen. Paul: That is not true. And I’d like to enter into the record six peer-reviewed papers from the Journal of Vaccine, the Annals of Medicine that say the complete opposite of what you said. I also spoke with your president just last week and he readily acknowledged in private that, yes, there is an increased risk of myocarditis. The fact that you can’t say it in public is quite disturbing. Do you think it’s scientifically sound to mandate three vaccines for adolescent boys?

Bancel: This is for the public health leaders to decide.