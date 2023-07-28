Joe Biden: Republicans May Decide to Impeach Me Because Inflation is Coming Down (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc in Auburn, Maine.

Biden absurdly claimed, “Wages are up after being adjusted for inflation.”

Real wages are down 3% since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

He also claimed he cut the national debt by $1.7 trillion.

This is a brazen lie.

Biden cracked a joke about an impeachment inquiry being floated by Speaker McCarthy and House Republicans.

“Republicans may have to find something else to criticize me for now that inflation is coming down. Maybe they’ll decide to impeach me because it is coming down. I don’t know. I love that one, uh, anyway, that’s another story…” Biden said.

Biden’s arrogance is astounding.

WATCH:

The Republicans don’t need to “find something” on Biden in order to start an impeachment inquiry.

Joe Biden was involved in a $10 million bribery scheme with a Ukrainian oligarch.

Allegations of Biden’s bribery scheme are backed up by whistleblowers, emails/messages/photos from Hunter’s laptop from hell, bank statements, FBI informants, and audio recordings.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.