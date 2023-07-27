Shocker! McCarthy Backtracks on Impeachment of Joe Biden During Thursday’s Press Briefing Surprising No One – Congress Will Take Month-Long Vacation Starting Friday Night

The spineless Republicans strike again.

We all knew this was going to happen.

On Monday night House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appeared on the Sean Hannity show to discuss the latest revelations on Joe Biden’s corruption.

McCarthy has been slow to invoke the idea of impeachment for Biden, but he finally mentioned it during the interview and signaled that he is coming around to it.

This comment made national headlines and sent Democrats into a panic.

But three days later and Kevin McCarthy is backtracking already. McCarthy on Thursday downplayed any impeachment of Joe Biden. According to McCarthy there must first be several more hours of investigations and hearings.

Kevin McCarthy: Okay, so you’re claiming that I said we’re going to impeach the President. I floated the idea of impeachment. Okay, so you’re wrong. So if you record, go back and watch. I said impeachment inquiry. There is a big difference. And let me explain it, because maybe not everybody understands it what impeachment inquiry does. When you vote on the floor, it gives you the apex of power of Congress… I was concerned when asked a question that I haven’t seen an administration act this way at the same time as Nixon did by withholding information. If they do not provide the information we need, then we would go to an impeachment inquiry. Impeachment inquiry which simply is an investigation and providing Congress the power to do that investigation.

We all know it’s not going to happen. The most corrupt politician in US history does not need to worry. The weak and fearful Republicans are afraid of their own shadows. Joe Biden and Democrats are safe.

Via Midnight Rider.