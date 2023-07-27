GOP Senators Thune, Kennedy, Tillis and Paul Push Back Against Impeachment… Because Emails, Bank Statements, Whistleblowers, Audio Recordings, Photos, a Laptop Computer, $5 Million Bribes, Are Not Enough Proof of Wrongdoing

Earlier today Senator Rand Paul went on with Maria Bartiromo on FOX Business Network.

Senator Paul does not support impeachment for Joe Biden at this point. He wants to see more evidence. And, being such an upstanding American citizen, Paul does not believe every president should be impeached. He leave that to Democrats.

Rand Paul: I Don’t Want to Impeach Every President Comes Forward, Dems Set a Terrible Precedent pic.twitter.com/UcmVHXOwOD — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) July 27, 2023

Later on Thursday morning Senator John Thune joined Stuart Varney and also pushed back against impeachment.



Senator Thune and Senator Paul need to see more evidence before they support impeaching Joe Biden. They are upstanding citizens.

FOX News later reported that Senators John Kennedy (R-LA) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) were also against impeachment. They too are honorable Americans.

“I’ll wait to see what evidence they present,” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said. “But we’ve got to do the homework. They cheapened the process the last two impeachments, and we don’t want to repeat that mistake.” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said there are serious lingering questions about the Biden family, including what the president knew about his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings and if Biden got any money from those deals. However, Kennedy said mere political disagreements should not be grounds for an impeachment. “No one should be impeached, certainly not a president, unless there is substantial evidence that the president has committed a high crime or misdemeanor,” Kennedy said. “I’m not going to support — and I’m not suggesting this is what Kevin has suggested — but I’m not gonna support impeaching somebody just because I don’t like their politics.”

We now have evidence of Joe Biden’s criminal and impeachable offenses. We have emails, FBI 1023s, numerous bank statements, IRS whistleblowers, audio recordsings, photos, and a laptop computer filled with hundreds of criminal acts.

It’s not enough. It will never be enough. The country is under a Marxist assault and Republicans are too weak to act.

We need a better opposition party.