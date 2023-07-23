Jim Jordan Won’t Commit on Impeachment of Joe Biden or Merrick Garland Despite Evidence of Corruption, Crimes (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today–

On Tuesday the House Oversight Committee released a 14-year timeline of the Biden Crime Family’s influence peddling and selling out America to foreign regimes including Communist China.

The Oversight Committee is likely just scratching the surface of the criminal actions by Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and the extended Biden family.

The Biden family was selling out America to Ukraine, Romania, and Communist China.

There is plenty of proof.

On Wednesday IRS Whistleblower Joseph Ziegler confirmed in sworn testimony to Congress that the Biden Family received approximately $17 million in bribes from China, Romania, and other countries in exchange for political favors.

On Thursday Senator Chuck Grassley released the FBI document showing Joe Biden was involved in a $10 million bribery scheme with Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky.

The FD-1023 form alleged then-Vice President Joe Biden FORCED Zlochevsky, a Ukrainian oligarch, to pay himself and his son Hunter Biden a total of $10 million in exchange for a political favor.

On Friday Rudy Giiuliani told The War Room audience the evidence collected against the Biden Crime Family is “the strongest case I’ve ever seen” and greater than the evidence his team had in New York in the 1980s to take down the mafia’s Five Families.

* * * * * * * * * *

So what now? What will Republicans do next? How will this end?

On Sunday Jim Jordan joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures.

Jordan would not commit on impeachment of Joe Biden or Merrick Garland.

Some things never change.