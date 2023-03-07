AP Writer Urged to Correct Mistakes in Glowing Report Defending ERIC System and Its Soros Seed Money – We Have the Receipts

The Gateway Pundit has reported for over a year now on the ERIC voter roll system that is used in 30-32 states. The system was originally promoted as a tool to clean up voter rolls. It is anything but that.

For example, Wisconsin is an ERIC State and has over 7 million registered voters in a state with less than 4 million eligible voters. The Wisconsin state election leader Sarah Whitt was hired by ERIC after performing such exemplary work in Wisconsin.

Obviously, ERIC is not working. The ERIC system is obsolete, inefficient, and has failed in its purpose. The Democrat party apparatus loves it for some reason.

The ERIC system is now used in dozens of states despite the fact that voter rolls in those states are more bloated with phantom voters than ever before in US history.

Last year The Gateway Pundit reported on the ERIC Systems in a series of articles and follow-up reports.

These articles have gone viral and are being passed on to state officials.

** ERIC Part 1: Who’s “Cleaning” Our Voter Rolls? ERIC Now in 31 States

** ERIC Part 2: Largest U.S. Counties Removed ZERO to TWO Ineligible Voters

** ERIC Part 3: The Founding of the Nation’s Largest Voter Roll Clean-up Operation

** ERIC Part 4: A Response to the Panicked Media Attacks

And our message is resonating. Since our original reporting, thousands of grassroots activists have called their Secretary of State’s office and demanded they look into the ERIC system.

As we reported earlier this year, since The Gateway Pundit first reported on ERIC two states have stepped away from the platform and more will follow.

Then on Monday THREE STATES – MISSOURI, FLORIDA, AND WEST VIRGINIA – announced they were cutting ties with the ERIC System.

This is a grave concern to the Democrat lawmakers like Jocelyn Benson from Michigan and Gabe Sterling from Georgia who contributed to a recent AP report written in defense of ERIC. The two liberal activists are concerned that several states are now taking a closer look at the failed system.

In her report AP writer Christina Cassidy wrote this about the Soros money and the ERIC system.

A chief complaint about the program is that it was funded by George Soros, the billionaire investor and philanthropist who has long been the subject of conspiracy theories. While ERIC received initial funding from the nonpartisan Pew Charitable Trusts, that money was separate from the money provided to Pew by a Soros-affiliated organization that went to an unrelated effort, said ERIC’s executive director, Shane Hamlin.

This is not accurate.

Christina should have reached out to Susan Uhran about the Soros funding of ERIC. She’s the former President of PCOTS. The Pew Charitable Trust specifically created “Pew Center On The States” (PCTOS) to push their “Voter Modernization Project”. They pushed the adoption of ERIC and online voter registration to States. The below links are OSU documents showing they endorsed and funded this “specific” project.

Tab 06 Transparency and Integrity Fund (pg. 4)

Tab 04 Index of USP Key Grantees (pg. 3)

Tab 07 US Programs Budget 2011 (pg. 8)

Tab 06 U.S. Programs 2011 2012 Budget (pg. 4)

Christina and the mainstream media needs to correct this falsehood.

One of the major complaints about ERIC is their lack of transparency, not Soros money. The member States are unwilling to release any lists created by ERIC, not even those of unregistered voters.

Under HAVA, both Congress and the courts have said “voter list maintenance” must be made available to the public. But ERIC member States say this violates their silly ERIC contract. ERIC members stay beholden to their contract from this tiny 3-employee ERIC non-profit instead of the Federal Law. The Public Interest Legal Foundation has active litigation for these lists, but every member State resists.

In this stunning report conducted by professional investigators at Verity Vote, experts show through FOIA obtained documents that ERIC has been sharing EBU (unregistered voters) data with David Becker’s non-profit CEIR. He then targeted these individuals for the Democrat Party.

Member States must request reports from ERIC, as often as monthly. Another complaint is that members don’t request these reports, or maybe just once a year. A report published by Wisconsin Legislative Audit Bureau found that for the first 4.5 years after WI joined ERIC, they could have requested 216 reports to clean their voter rolls. But Wisconsin only requested 3. Sarah Whitt, the WI employee in charge of those voter rolls for over 10 years then left WEC in 2019 to go work for ERIC.

Alabama Secretary of State recently visited the ERIC HQ in DC only to find it’s a rental shell. No ERIC employees or equipment is located there. Senzing, the company that provides the data matching software to ERIC is also a shell with no HQ. ERIC collects data from 10 sources including DMV data, voter rolls, and often a States healthcare data too. This combo of data is breathtaking. It’s everyone who could generate a legal ballot and all entirely in the cloud. No one can honestly know who is accessing this data.

ERIC has not published an annual report in 6 years, since 2017. They won’t release any results from their security audit, not even the name of the company that conducted it. Judicial Watch found that some of the worst voter rolls in the country happen to be States that have been using ERIC the longest. Many of their counties exceeded 110% registrations of eligible voters.

In August of 2011, Pew brought 13 people to their meeting with the State of California to pitch ERIC. It’s clear 12 of these 13 are leftist activists. The only Republican in attendance (Bill McInturff) was there on behalf of Pew because he was hired as a vendor to conduct polling. So people are correct to assume ERIC was founded by the left. In the ERIC pitch to States they often admit they are targeting the young, minorities, and low-income people who have not registered to vote. This happens to be the Democrat Party’s target audience. Keeping these lists secret hides this fact.

These are just a few of the many issues people have with ERIC.