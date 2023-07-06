HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Loses Battle with Teleprompter in South Carolina (VIDEO)

Joe Biden arrived in West Columbia, South Carolina on Thursday to tour Flex LTD and announce a new ‘clean energy’ manufacturing partnership between solar firm Enphase Energy and Flex.

The ‘crowd’ at Flex LTD was very impressive!

Biden repeated the same old lies about his failed policies.

“The pay for low-wage workers has grown at the fastest pace in two decades,” Biden said.

This is a lie. Real weekly wages have declined every single month since Joe Biden signed the $1.7 trillion stimulus package.

Biden leaned forward and whispered: “I cut the deficit $1.7 trillion in two years. Nobody’s ever done that.”

Another lie.

Even Moody’s has said Joe Biden’s policies have resulted in higher deficits.

WATCH:

Biden continues to lie about cutting the deficit: “I cut the deficit 1.7 trillion dollars in 2 years.” pic.twitter.com/kFn9rJauJ0 — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) July 6, 2023

Joe Biden also lost a battle with his teleprompter.

He’s completely shot.