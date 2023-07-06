Feeble Joe Biden Needs to Be Told Where to Walk After Using Shorter Staircase to Exit Air Force One (VIDEO)

Feeble Joe Biden arrived in West Columbia, South Carolina on Thursday to tour Flex LTD and announce a new ‘clean energy’ manufacturing partnership between solar firm Enphase Energy and Flex.

Biden ignored questions about the cocaine found inside the White House as he shuffled across the South Lawn to Marine One.

Joe Biden used the shorter staircase to exit Air Force One.

Biden has been using the shorter staircase to deplane because he keeps falling down.

Democrat Rep. James Clyburn, 82, had to tell Biden, 80, where to walk after arriving in South Carolina.

God help us.

WATCH: