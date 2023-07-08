HERE WE GO AGAIN: Democrats and Activists Renew Push to Lower the Voting Age to 16

Democrats have repeatedly tried to lower the voting age to 16 in recent years and now they’re pushing this idea once again.

People on the left lost their minds when Vivek Ramaswamy recently suggested raising the voting age to 25, but they think nothing of allowing children to vote.

Their reasons for trying to do this are so transparent. They have radicalized a significant portion of the youth population through schools and they know that these young people will vote the way they want them to, against anything even slightly conservative.

FOX News reports:

Teens, Democrats continue push to lower voting age to 16 The Democrat-led movement to lower the legal voting age to 16 — or in some cases even younger — is gaining momentum as teenagers and other activists seek to score local victories while winning the support of some voices in the media. The so-called “Vote 16” campaign recently notched a victory in Vermont, where the Democrat-controlled state legislature last month overrode Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of a measure allowing 16-year-olds to vote in municipal elections and hold the highest elected offices. Specifically, 16- and 17-year-olds can now vote in the southern Vermont town of Brattleboro. Young voters will be able not only to vote in local elections but also to serve on the community’s selectboard if elected. They can also be representatives to the town’s annual town meeting, where local issues are decided… In Missouri, meanwhile, a statewide group is lobbying to lower the voting age for local and school board elections to 16… Beyond Missouri, the push to allow underage children to vote has prompted outcry and legal challenges from election experts opposed to the effort… Critics of lowering the voting age often cite the fact that a teen’s brain isn’t fully developed, not reaching full development until about the age of 25.

Everyone knows what this is all about.

Of course democrats want to lower the voting age because they know how radical and easily manipulable they are. https://t.co/Giilo2U8FA — Tyler Yzaguirre (@realtyleryz) July 7, 2023

Democrats like that idea because 16-year-olds don't know anything and are easy to bribe. Sane people oppose lowering the voting age for exactly the same reason. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 7, 2023

Democrats want to lower the voting age to 16. So to recap: 18 to join the army.

21 to buy cigarettes.

21 to buy alcohol. But 16 to decide the fate of the entire country for 4 years. And not just any 16. A 16 who’s been indoctrinated into WOKE culture, and trained to put… — Victor Avila (@VictorAvilaTX) July 7, 2023

The voting age shouldn’t be changed to 16 – it should be changed to 30 — Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) July 7, 2023

If 16 year-olds were allowed to vote, every public school in America would instantly become a target for ballot harvesting by activist teachers who belong to unions that are in bed with the Democrat party.